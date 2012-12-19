TimepieceBox Publishes Necessary Fundamentals of Buying Diamond Watches for the Upcoming Christmas

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- In an effort to help people buy finest diamond watches this Christmas, Timepiece Box has recently published fundamentals of buying diamond watches. Timepiece Box, provider of reviews on various types of watches, has also published a comprehensive review on Rolex Datejust Steel. The company states that since prices of diamond watches can vary significantly, it is necessary to know what you are getting for a specific price which can be often confusing.



The company states that quality of a diamond watch can be determined by the 4 Cs – carat, clarity, color and cut. The company also informs that large commercial chains may not always provide the finest watches, as they are diversified and more concentrated on the sales aspect. A person who intends to buy a diamond watch wants one of a kind item which may not be available with large commercial chains, elaborates TimepieceBox. According to the company, jewelry shops are one of the best places to buy diamond watches due to their specialization.



The review on Rolex Datejust Steel has covered nearly all aspects of the watch and also has a personal description of each attribute. Due to their popularity there are many imitated Rolex watches which buyers should be careful of, finds the review. In the review it is further clarified that a diamond Rolex Watch will cost minimum $ 5,000 anything less is probably a fraud. Out of all diamond watches, Rolex is considered as one of the best by the company due to its immense experience in luxury watches and the socially respectable image that comes along.



Rolex Datejust Steel is considered as a modestly priced diamond watch at $ 5000. Timepiece Box has reviewed the diamonds on the watch according to the 4 Cs model and has further inspected the functionality of the watch. Another women’s diamond watch Rolex Oyster Perpetual 18k Gold has also been reviewed.



Timepiece Box has been providing many reviews on different types of watches. The company states that their writers are passionate about watches and review each one with the upmost scrutiny. The company further states that they are open to any feedback or questions on any type of watches.



