Timeshare Equity Services Announces Plan to Offer Professional Services to More Resort Developers

Montreal, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Timeshare Equity Services, a company established in 2010, with offices based in Cancun, Mexico and Quebec, Canada, has recently announced its plan to widen the scope of its outstanding back end settlement services to more resort developers in the vacation ownership industry. The mission of the said company is to give resort developers a chance to focus their attention and energy on their business and raise customer satisfaction.



As of now, Timeshare Equity Services works with the largest resort developers in the industry and covers different properties from around the globe. It also caters to individual sellers and buyers who are planning to transfer their ownership. Thus, it is confident to meet even the highest demand of any client.



The company also takes pride in its fully bilingual staff that offers comprehensive closing packages and dedicated customer support. With the senior staff’s 40 years of experience in property settlement services and vacation property transfers, it can handle any property transaction no matter how complicated the process is. They also make use of high-end software systems that enable them to handle all property transfers with efficiency and professionalism. They also utilize eRecording technology, which enables them to have a recorded deed within a few minutes when making use of their huge online network.



In Timeshare Equity Services’ website, customers can check out the “Glossary” page to know the meaning of some vocabulary or terms. Also, if they are unsure on which option is best for them, the company’s transfer specialist will give them full assistance with the outstanding services as well as state-of-the-art sales techniques and management of Timeshare Equity Services.



For more information about the comprehensive property services of Timeshare Equity Services, visit its website at http://www.timeshare-equity-services.com/ or its offices in Av. Bonampak #28, Local 1 Mza 3 Cancun, Q Roo 77500 and 5524 St-Patrick, #320 Montreal, Quebec H4E 1A8. Interested individuals can also send a message to info@timeshare-equity-services.com or call 1 866 978 6916.



Company: Timeshare Equity Services

Website: http://www.timeshare-equity-services.com/

Office Addresses: Av. Bonampak #28, Local 1 Mza 3 Cancun, Q Roo 77500

5524 St-Patrick, #320 Montreal, Quebec H4E 1A8

Telephone: 1 866 978 6916

Email: info@timeshare-equity-services.com