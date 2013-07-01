Timesplash and True Path (Timesplash Book 2) by Graham Storrs

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- In 2011, Australian author Graham Storrs released his début novel, Timesplash, as a self-published ebook on Amazon. It quickly gained fans all over the world and rose to the top of the charts. Now Graham is back with a publisher, a sequel, and a unique take on time travel.



Is time travel possible?



Without doubt, the world is fascinated with the idea of travelling into the past or the future. Yet the science is still ambiguous, leaving the literary imagination free to play.



While many authors have explored the mind-bending problems of time paradoxes, and the massive technical difficulties of using wormholes to bridge the epochs, Graham has asked a different set of questions. What if jumping back in time, in moderation, left little impact on the present yet was so exciting, so much fun, a major youth culture builds around it, with its own stars and wild parties? The ultimate extreme sport. And then, what if one of those stars takes it too far and people start dying? What if the world's greatest discovery becomes its most dangerous terrorist weapon?



Praise for Timesplash



“It’s tense, actiony and generally a brilliant execution of a brilliant idea.”



“...fresh and exciting. It was hard to put down.”



“All sci-fi/time travel fans should add Timesplash to their collection and keep Mr. Storrs on their watch list.”



About Graham Storrs

Graham Storrs lives in rural Australia with his wife, Christine, and an Airedale terrier called Bertie. He has published three children’s science books and scores of articles and academic papers (in the fields of psychology, artificial intelligence, and human-computer interaction). He recently turned his attention to science fiction and has since published over 20 short stories in magazines and anthologies.



Graham is available for interviews about time travel, publishing, writing, genre and his books.



Timesplash (available now) and True Path: Timesplash Book 2 (released on July 1) are both available for review and extract.



