Timing Belts Company Bervina LTD. Announces the Launch of Its Newly Redesigned Website

Budapest, Hungary -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Bervina Ltd., a company that manufactures top quality power transmission components including timing belts, has just launched its redesigned website. Thanks to the recent updates, the site is now more streamlined and easier for customers to use.



Since the day Bervina Ltd. opened for business in 1982, the company has strived to offer the highest quality power transmission components at the most affordable prices. As a company spokesperson noted, Bervina Ltd. truly believes in providing quality materials to all their esteemed clients. As a result of this philosophy, each of the products manufactured by the company must go through a rigorous quality control system.



Because of the company’s commitment to excellence, every customer of Bervina Ltd. can rest assured that they will get quality products at the most competitive rates. This is one of the reasons why Bervina Ltd. has had many repeat customers over the past 30-plus years. These clients include Nestle, Lovejoy, SDP, Ondrives, F.N. Sheppard, Ammaraal Beltech, and many others, said the company spokesperson, adding that the company caters to the requirements of big, small and medium scale companies with same dedication, and Bervina Ltd. is always interested in extending its list of clients.



Bervina Ltd. also works hard to provide upgraded products to its targeted customers.



“Our company concentrates on continuous research and development to ensure that the timing belts, tooling lists, beam and flexible couplings, and every other product we manufactured meets the current requirements of the industry,” the company spokesperson noted, adding that another aspect that helps to set Bervina Ltd. apart from its competitors is the company’s huge range of products.



“While the main manufactured product of our company is cast timing belts which are based on patented technology, taper brushes and miniature flexible beam couplings were also added to our product line in the 1995.”



In addition to these products, Bervina Ltd. also regularly manufactures a variety of other items, including timing belts, tooling lists, beam and flexible couplings, breco, brecoflex and synchroflex timing belts.



About Bervina Ltd.

Located at Hungary in Budapest, Bervina Ltd. is a highly innovative company that manufactures high quality power transmission components. The company has gained wide acceptance for manufacturing a great assortment of drive components ever since 1982. As Bervina Ltd. does not allow for the slightest compromise in quality, each of the components manufactured by the company has ISO 9001:2000 quality accreditation. For further details, please click http://www.bervina.com/timing-belt/