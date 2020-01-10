Timo's Is Voted the Coachella Valley's Best—Twice!

Thousand Palms, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- THOUSAND PALMS, CA—Drum roll, please. The votes are in for The Desert Sun's 2020 Best of the Valley Contest—and Timo's Air Conditioning & Heating took home not just one, but two wins! This company secured its reputation for delivering dependable system installations and swift AC and heating repairs in Palm Desert, CA, with the No. 1 spot in the Best Heating & Air Conditioning category. Timo's also clinched the title with LGBTQ voters for the Ultimate Pride List's Best of the Valley award!



The Desert Sun hosts the Best of the Valley Contest annually to celebrate the "best" of the Coachella Valley. Desert Sun readers and Coachella Valley residents are encouraged to nominate and vote for the outstanding people, businesses and establishments in dozens of categories. The nominee in each category that receives the most votes is named "The Valley's Best."



While Timo's is honored to be the Coachella Valley's top choice, the company feels its ultimate reward is providing customers with total satisfaction. The Timo's team is committed to offering the best services, products and care to residents across Southern California. Homeowners can count on this company for HVAC installs, replacements and speedy, yet reliable AC and heating repairs in Rancho Mirage and beyond!



To schedule award-winning service or to speak with a member of Timo's team, contact the company online or by calling 760.475.9542!



