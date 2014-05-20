Timothy Kersten Seeks Funding via Kickstart to Produce His Information Technology eBook "Sense of IT All"

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Timothy Kersten believes there are a lot of people who are feeling lost when it comes to Information Technology. This eBook is to assist those wanting to achieve efficiency and gain confidence with Information Technology in their business and their life. There are so many devices, applications and services to choose from, but how do people know which ones to use and how to get the most out of them? Timothy’s aim is to point them in a direction that is easy to follow and makes sense.



It is not intended to be a step by step user manual on specific products or technologies, but rather a guide, which can help form the foundations of one’s understanding and approach to IT. It is planned to be around the 100 page mark. With the help of Kickstarter, Timothy would like to produce an eBook with great content to help bring insight, clarity and confidence to those wanting to improve their Information Technology literacy.



The content for the eBook at present covers the following topics:



- Email: How to organize and be more effective with emails, tasks and calendar

- Photos: What can be done with the photos people take on their devices?

- Notes and Ideas: How to keep a digital copy of everything

- Paperless: How to go paperless

- Files / Data: Where to keep the data files

- Backups: What to consider and how to implement a backup strategy

- Forms: How to digitize own forms and complete someone else's forms digitally

- Smartphones: How to make sure a Smartphone is set-up to be a key part of digital life

- Passwords and other confidential information: Stop leaving the keys under the doormat

- Financial Accounts: How to manage invoices and receipts better

- CRM: How to set-up a CRM system for business

- Travel: How to manage the travel plans with a Smartphone

- Website: How to get a website up and running

- Online Payments: What to consider when it comes to accepting money online and how



This project will only be funded if at least $2,999 is pledged by Sat, May 31 2014 12:36 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1n2gh5W



Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/senseofitall