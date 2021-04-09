Tin-Plated Cans Market Set to Witness Surge in Demand over the Forecast Period 2028

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Tin-plated cans: Introduction & Significance



Tinplate is a thin steel sheet with a tin coating. Tinplate is one of the most common materials used for the production of metal cans, which serve the foodservice industry, and others. Tin-plated cans have been witnessing a steady growth in demand, which is attributed to several features such as an excellent barrier, good mechanical properties, and high moisture resistance, among others. The global push for the use of recyclable packaging solutions is expected to faciliate the growth in preference for packaging solutions such as tin plate cans. Tin plate cans are also used for storage and preservation of food by canning, which is regarded as one of the most efficient methods available. Furthermore, tin-plated cans also find applications in the beverage packaging industry, with cans being one of the most preferred packaigng formats for the modern consumer. Cans have therefore witnessed growing usage among consumers across the world.



Research Methodology



A robust research methodology was adopted to determine the market size for tin-plated cans.



Supply-side analysis



The collected numbers are primarily obtained from key tin-plated can manufacturers in the world, their product offerings, sales revenues in each market verticals. Sales revenue from tin-plated cans was estimated after comprehensive product mapping. Various market and industry experts, which includes sales and marketing heads of tin-plated can manufacturers, independent consultants, and distributors, were contacted to validate the penetration of tin-plated cans in the total cans market.



Demand-side analysis



The overall end use market size was determined, and the penetration of tin-plated cans was determined in eash of the end uses. The total value and demand for tin-plated cans was mapped in each end use industry, across the world.



This approach is followed for the global market, and bottom-up analysis was used to arrive at the market size of tin-plated cans, in terms of consumption and revenue.



Global tin-plated cans market: Segmentation



The global tin-plated cans market has been segmented as follows –



On the basis of tinplate type, the global tin-plated cans market has been segmented as follows –



1-piece tinplate

2-piece tinplate

3-piece tinplate



On the basis of product type, the global tin-plated cans market has been segmented as follows –



Paint cans

Oblong/F-style cans

Conetop cans

Monotop cans

Aerosol cans

Edible oil cans

Others



On the basis of end use, the global tin-plated cans market has been segmented as follows –



Food

Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals



Tin-plating in cans is preferred in the pharmaceutical industry due to its high corrosion resistant properties. Apart from pharmaceuticals, tin-plated cans are widely used in the food & beverage industry. An increasing number of beverage packaging manufacturers are making the shift from larger to smaller packaging formats, such as cans, which go well with the on-the-go lifestyle of modern consumers. Tin-plated cans are also widely used for storing chemicals such as paint.



On the basis of capacity, the global tin-plated cans market has been segmented as follows –



<350 ml

350 – 500 ml

500 – 1000 ml

1000 – 2000 ml

2000 – 5000 ml

>5000 ml



*Pricing of tin-plated cans has been tracked on the basis of capacity.



Global tin-plated cans market: Key Players



Some of the key players operating in the global tin-plated cans market are –



Tier 1 (Companies with segmental revenue > US$ 50 Mn)



Ardagh Group S.A.

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings, Inc.



Tier 2 (Companies with segmental revenue between US$ 20 Mn and 50 Mn)



Cerviflan Industrial E Comercial Ltda

Colep Portugal S.A.



Tier 3 (Companies with segmental revenue < US$ 20 Mn)



NCI Packaging

Jamestrong Packaging

Aryum Aerosol Cans Ltd



Key raw material suppliers for the industry include –



The Tinplate Company of India Limited

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.



Key developments & Trends



The global tin-plated cans market is expected to grow, in tandem with the changing consumer perceptions. The high adoption rate of on-the-go food and beverage consumptions habit is anticipated to be a key factor driving the growth of the global tin-plated cans market. One key trend observed among beverage packaging manufacturers is the reduction in size of pack. Cans have long been preferred as a safe means of food storage, as they have the ability to keep the food protected against moisture, insects, and microorganisms for a longer period of time.



Many manufacturers of tin-plated cans, brand owners, and metal packaging solutions providers understand the importance of tin-plating as a sales medium, and therefore, a significant number of tin-plated cans come printed with useful information on their surfaces. Therefore, tin-plated cans are being used as a marketing tool



A number of patents have been filed on various methods of surface treatment of tin plated cans. Therefore, a significant amount of research is being done on ways to enhance the quality of tin-plating.

The recent tariffs imposed on imported aluminium and steel has created quite a stir on the U.S. food & beverage companies, as well as internationally. Some of the countries which have been suspended from the tariffs are – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, and the European Union. Dialogues are ongoing between the U.S. government and the countries which are not in the list of countries mentioned above, and export aluminium and steel to the U.S.



Developments such as the one above could have tremendous impact on the growth of the global tin-plated cans market, during the forecast period.



The road ahead



Tin-plated cans are expected to have a positive, yet turbulent outlook during the forecast period. However, due to competition from alternatives such as tin-free steel, the growth might be hampered. The cost of tin-free steel is lower than tin-plating, and therefore, has found wide usage in containers and fixed ends for processed food cans. The sales of tin-plated cans also varies from one place to another.



For instance, although tinplates are used for food cans, milk cans, and bottle crown caps outside Japan, there is very limited application of tinplate in Japan for food cans. Therefore, tinplates are primarily used for coffee beverage cans in Japan. Furthermore, it is yet to be seen how the market shapes up post U.S. aluminium and steel tariffs.



