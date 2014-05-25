Tinker Games Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Develop "Pale Blue - Monstrous 2D Side Scrolling Action Adventure."

Bandung, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2014 -- The "Pale Blue" concept came from Tinker Games’ fascination with the superheroes (Power Rangers, Kamen Rider, Jaeger, Ultraman, etc). They watch their heroes fighting monsters and evil organizations from time to time, foiling their plans at world domination where they live to fight another day.



Pale Blue is an epic 2D side-scrolling action and stealth adventure game with immersive visuals where the players take control of Ellen in semi free-roaming environments coupled with a variety of gameplay mechanics that will capture the hearts and minds of action platform fans. It is initially planned to be launched on PC.



By having the campaign on Kickstarter, the team at Tinker Games hopes that the community will grow with every passing day, giving people around the world the chance to know and take part in this game. To preserve the uniqueness of the idea and concept, they would like to ensure that they - and the community - will be able to exert their open minded creative approach without bowing to the demands of publishers or other authorities.



On the other hand, as they undertake the day-to-day development of the game, they will need financial support to make sure that they are going to be able to deliver the best result. The $48,000 goal is the minimum amount we need to support the growth of Ellen and the rest of the team. They are going to be allocated as such:



10% will go straight to Kickstarter and Amazon



15% will be spent for reward fulfillment



10% for daily operational expense



15% will be used to produce the best audio they can afford.



50% will be used to make sure that the people of the development team (who work full-time on this game) can stay alive and sound.



This project will only be funded if at least $48,000 is pledged by Thu, Jun 19 2014 10:44 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1tgXa7n