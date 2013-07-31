Tinnitus Miracle Review - Tinnitus Sufferers Can Now Have a Permanent Holistic Treatment

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Tinnitus Miracle is available as an online downloadable guide for people who suffer from one or more tinnitus symptoms. The book is written by former tinnitus sufferer Mr. Thomas Coleman. The book is an attempt by the author to give people a first hand account of his journey through 14 years of his life as a chronic tinnitus patient. Having spent more than a decade trying to better his condition, Thomas Coleman underwent hours sitting at the clinic, consulting doctor after doctor to help him cure the constant ringing in his ears. Unfortunately, the author underwent a four hour surgery to get rid of his worsening condition. It was afterward that he began to do research and offer his insight to people like him, who could benefit from his learning and advice on how to lead a better life and to provide a holistic treatment for tinnitus.



Almost 20 percent of the world's adult population suffers from tinnitus. The condition is persistent in most adults but since the symptoms only occur from time to time, people fail to realize that the problem they are facing is caused by tinnitus. Tinnitus is developed due to lots of reasons such as hearing loss caused by aging or traumatic incident, ear infections of the cochlea, noise pollution, build up of earwax, constantly high blood pressure, side effect caused by certain medications, aggravation of sinus, psychological disorders like depression, stressful living or anxiety attacks.



Tinnitus affects people in various ways. The symptoms that most people with acute as well as chronic tinnitus suffer from may be similar but of a higher magnitude as the condition worsens over time. The symptoms are as follows:



- Ringing, hissing, rumbling, buzzing, low or high frequency whistling sounds when there is no external noise present

- Headaches or dis-balanced state of mind

- Lack of concentration in daily chores

- Inability to pay attention to ongoing conversations



About Tinnitus Miracle

Tinnitus Miracle contains page after page of deep insights on how to holistically cure tinnitus. The first 3 chapters are devoted to the identification of symptoms and to find out what kind of tinnitus a person has. The treatment discussed involves permanent changes in lifestyle, eating habits, exercise routines and work out plans all chalked out according to each person's needs. An entire list is dedicated to the type of foods that should be avoided to keep from aggravating the condition.



Overall the guide has helped hundreds of people to cure their tinnitus symptoms.



