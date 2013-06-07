Tinou Fire Safe Insulation Co. Brings Rock Wool and Fiberglass Insulation Products

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Tinou Fire Safe Insulation Co. manufactures finest quality rock wool and fiberglass insulation. Wool insulation is of the first class quality with a low cost. These insulation products are of high quality and available at great prices. The company brings best rock wool products like rock wool pipe sections, rock wool slabs, rock wool mattress, etc. amongst others.



A Representative from the Company stated, “Our goal is to take the insulating properties of our products to the next level. We won't settle for the bare minimum effect but our target is to convey the maximum benefits to the home owners and building dwellers that happens to come under their protection. Our insulation products will not only deliver as promised, they are also made of highly safe material.”



These products are manufactured using Rockwool insulation, a process that makes use of actual rocks and minerals for insulation. It has a great ability to block both sound and heat - this insulation is widely used for building construction, on automotive applications, on industrial plants. Rock Wool insulation is the most cost effective material in use today.



Fiberglass Insulation offered by Tinou Fire Insulation Co. is quite effective and is used in most areas of structures where insulators are placed. Flexibility in fiberglass insulation is one of the great qualities, which makes it desirable. A wide variety of forms can be produced out of it. Nonetheless, fiberglass insulation is obtained from recycled glass so its eco-friendly.



Tinou Fire Safe Insulation Co. manufactures fiberglass insulation products like glass wool mattress, glass wool slab, glass wool pipes, etc. amongst others. Glass wool is a mix of fiberglass and natural sand which combined at a specific temperature to converts them into fibers.



Tinou Fire Safe Insulation Co. is a specialized manufacturer of Rock Wool and Glass Wool. Their annual capacity is of 20 thousand cubic meter of insulation pipe and one million square meters of insulation board and blanket. They are devoted to provide high quality, reliability and a great price. This company has a good reputation in insulation industry, which helps it in significant business growth every year. This company has a high ISO rating as an insulation manufacturer.



