Tinou Firesafe Insulation Co. Offers Best Quality of Fiberglass Insulation for Customers

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Tinou Firesafe Insulation Co. a renowned manufacture of the finest quality of Rock Wool now offers best quality of Fiberglass Insulation. The widely used products obtained from this insulation are glass wool.



A representative while describing the fiberglass insulation stated, “Finding solutions for insulation out in the market is quite easy these days. Variety is actually guaranteed and one particularly good substance is glass wool which is basically a mix of fiberglass and natural sand. The creation process involves simply combining the two at a specific temperature which in turn is converted into fibers.”



He stated further, “Once spun into a fine mesh, it is bound and cemented with other layers to create several forms of different size and thickness. The process by which it is created allows for millions of tiny pockets of air to be trapped in which the reason behind its thermal and acoustic insulating ability. The resulting product is a reliable material for insulation that can be used in a variety of applications.”



Moreover, the most popular traditional insulation methods used these days is rock wool. This is a mixture of sand and rock, created by a spinning process. This mixture is later converted into different specifications like boards or rolls. This is a best material for both thermal and sound insulation. This product offers many benefits like it not only save from heat in summers but also keep area warm during winters.



About Tinou Firesafe Insulation Co.

Tinou Firesafe Insulation Co. is a specialized manufacturer of Rock Wool and Glass Wool. Their annual capacity is of 20 thousand cubic meter of insulation pipe and 1 million square meter of insulation board and blanket. They are devoted to provide high quality, reliability and a great price. This company has a good reputation in insulation industry, which helps it in significant business growth every year. This company has a high ISO rating as an insulation manufacturer. However these insulation products improve human's quality of life yet solve many environmental problems.



For more information visit http://www.insulationmanufacturing.com

Contact:-

3, Pu Ji Industrial District,

Machong, Dongguan,

Guangdong, China

Phone:- +852 6545 4223

E-mail:- info@insulationmanufacturing.com