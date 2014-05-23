TINOUT Offers Unique Designs of Fiber Optical Componentss

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Tinout is a worldwide supplier of solutions for the optical networks which feature the CWDM and DWDM wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) systems. The WDM systems enable the fiber optic cables repeatedly utilized for data transmission. This technology can be referred as the medium through which the information is sent as a line. In case a station has only a single line between two towns but is looking to connect multiple lines, the WDM technology comes to the rescue.



The multiplexing systems lend support to data transmission protocols, a range of telecommunication services that cover data transmission, voice communication and multimedia can be set with a single transport medium. These systems give the operators with flexible opportunities to traffic delivery by building new network architecture and on the lines of existing networks. Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing is used in access networks and cities. Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing offer small channel spacing that enables transmission of information at large.



The technology enables the arrangement of duplex transmission of data streams with the help of single optical fiber at various carrier frequencies. Fibers of the old constructed network for optic transport are utilized to ensure cost effectiveness during the development and restructuring of fiber lease, nodes and fiber lines. The company can carry out multiple projects to develop or update the optical networks. The optical transport network products are low priced and provide speedy service.



The products offered by Tinout covers customized Datacom SFP solutions featuring hundred mega bytes per second up to transceivers of 10g. The company’s product list also features transceivers such as Finisar SFP+ devised to be used in 10g Ethernet links. Tinout is one of the leading manufacturers of SFP+ transceivers in the present market.



Transceivers like Telcom SFP also feature in Tinout’s range of optical network products. The specialized optical network solutions for the operators are produced with the specific needs of customers in mind. The professional follow First class laser safety standards and certification by the TUV and CSA to fulfill the eye safety requirements. Tinout is fully aware of the requirements of stable business operation and aims to achieve a status based on a working process which can satisfy the customers with simple, quick, effective and knowledgeable details. Environmental awareness is a top priority in areas of shipping, manufacturing, packaging, communication and other operations. Tinout intends to develop a reputation of providing safest technology platforms in a smooth and efficient buying environment.



About Tinout

http://www.tinout.com/index.html

Tineout has been a leading solution provider in the field of customized optical network. It manufactures optical components that meet a range of requirements related to projects looking for development and restructuring. Major transmission protocols operation support is enhanced by Tineout transceivers.



For Media Contact:

Company: Tinout Technology Limited

Phone: +86-(21)-31007230

Email Id: croft@tinout.com

Website: http://www.tinout.com/