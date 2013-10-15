Tiny Tim & The Ghost of Ebenezer Scrooge: Norman Whaler Releases Sequel to 'A Christmas Carol', Answering Decades of Readers' Questions

Grosse Pointe, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- While he’s been a life-long fan off all things Dickens, Norman Whaler shared a number of burning questions with millions of others around the world – what happened to Tiny Tim after he didn’t die? What was Mr. Scrooge’s fate? And what would Dickens have written next? In Whaler’s newly-released sequel to ‘A Christmas Carol’, each of these questions and more are answered with gusto.



‘Tiny Tim & The Ghost of Ebenezer Scrooge’ is the culmination of a lifetime’s work on the part of Whaler. The novel was also released to honor the memory of his darling wife Patricia, who passed away in 2011 and also shared a love of Dickens’ work.



Synopsis:



YES! OLD SCROOGE IS DEAD, to begin with, just seven days before Christmas. Tiny Tim, now a young man who has lost his sweetheart love, Becky, must battle the demons of anger and lost faith with the recent death of his best friend and benefactor.



Watch as Scrooge's Ghost returns to haunt Tim to reveal what real faith is . . . and the true meaning of Christmas!



As the author explains, he adds faith-based lessons to Dickens’ timeless classic.



“While there are many Christian lessons to be found in my narrative, one main question that many people have is this: What truly does it mean to have faith? And then after that, what do you do with that faith? This book gives you an answer! Tiny Tim faces his own moral crisis, just as Mr. Scrooge did in the original story,” says Whaler.



Continuing, “My entertaining sequel retains the charm and style of the original story, even down to the use of the same music. Stunning illustrations accompany the prose and give readers a well-rounded extra dose of Dickens that I like to think he’d be proud of.”



While blessed to be releasing his book, Whaler is well aware that Dickens deserves the real credit.



“Without his wonderful characters, inspiration and impact on the world of literature – none of this would be possible. It’s such an honor to be releasing his sequel and I hope that my lessons of faith leave readers with something to think about. May the blessings of Christmas shine down upon you!” he adds.



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Tiny Tim & The Ghost of Ebenezer Scrooge’, published by CrossBooks, is available now: http://amzn.to/16VdtjD. It can also be purchased from B&N, Apple Store, and http://www.bookstore.crossbooks.com.



About Norman Whaler

With a passion for all things Dickens', who was the originator of all the heartwarming characters in A Christmas Carol, Norman Whaler (father and son) needed some questions answered, like what happened to Tiny Tim after he didn't die? With that, the sequel was born and Tiny Tim & The Ghost of Ebenezer Scrooge came to life.



Norman Whaler: (Father) Born June 1, from Grosse Pointe, MI. English major and successful classical and jazz pianist . Composed all the original lyrics and music for this Christmas book. Loved Christmas! Passed on Dec 28, 2011.



Norman Whaler: (Son) Born June 21, from Grosse Pointe, MI. Business executive and PHR (Professional in Human Resources). Honors English and History, Honors Society, Dean's List at Middle Tennessee State University. Pictured with his wife, love, and soul-mate, Patricia Monica Marina Aybar Whaler who passed Nov 19, 2011, for whom this book is dedicated.