TinySuperheroes: "Empowering Extraordinary Kids...One Cape at a Time" on Indiegogo

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- TinySuperheroes, a small organization led by Robyn Rosenberger, seeks to empower children with special needs. “We donate capes to Extraordinary TinySuperheroes who exemplify strength and determination as they overcome great adversity,” Robyn says.



These Extraordinary Superheroes are then featured on the TinySuperheroes blog in “in hopes of giving them a voice, their illness or disability a face, and the world the opportunity to stretch.”



In the summer of 2012, Robyn as created something she never knew would be life-altering to children and families all over the world. She feels like TinySuperheroes just started out all by itself. “I dusted off my sewing machine and made a superhero cape for my nephew’s second birthday,” Robyn recalls. She then made another one for her son. At that time, she was following the blog of a girl named Brenna, who was born with a very rare and severe skin disease. Robyn soon realized that Brenna needed a cape too and that there are other kids out there who were indeed TinySuperheroes.



Robyn gave Brenna a cape in January 2013 and featured the child’s story on her blog to help raise awareness about Brenna and her condition. Immediately, her blog was flooded with other extraordinary kids with their own remarkable stories. She started giving out capes to a dozen of these children. Within four months, Robyn was able to empower over 500 new TinySuperheroes in 35 states and 5 countries.



In her TinySuperheroes website, Robyn says, “See, we give these TinySuperheroes capes, but they give us (all of us) SO much more than that. Everyday I am more and more convinced that it’s no joke—these kids really are TinySuperheroes.” Robyn also says that the capes are more than just fabric. These capes help change the lives of children who are fighting illness and disability.



Then, by sharing the stories of these children and their extraordinary families, these TinySuperheroes can help raise awareness. “Raising awareness brings funding, funding leads to more research, and research brings cures for these incredible kids,” Robyn believes.



In the next 12 months, Robyn hopes to empower 1,500 TinySuperheroes from all over the world by bringing them capes and a message of hope and strength. Robyn and the TinySuperheroes need funding in order to complete this mission. Her Indiegogo campaign aims to raise funds to help them buy fabric, sew, personalize, and ship each cape. The proceeds will also help them write and share the stories of these kids to the world.



Contact:

TinySuperheroes

3213 W. Wheeler St. #83

Seattle, WA 98199

Email: we-empower@tinysuperheroes.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/tinysuperheroes

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tinysuperheroes