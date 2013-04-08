Tip Sheet from Chris Noe, President of Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami: Ceiling Finish Options for Sunroom Interiors

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Homeowners who expand their homes with aluminum sunroom additions need to understand options in ceiling finishes that can change the look and character of their room, said Christopher Noe, president of Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami.



“The roofs on sunroom additions are insulated structural panels,” Noe said. “They have aluminum sheeting that sandwiches a core of foam insulation.”



The interior surface of a panel is typically embossed with a pebble finish and painted at the factory. “It’s an attractive offering just as it’s installed,” Noe said. “Seams are minimal, and the finish is of a high quality. But your color choices will be limited.”



Homeowners can have the finish on a 4 season room ceiling changed to suit their tastes and needs, Noe said.



He offers these ceiling finish tips to potential buyers, and to people with existing sunrooms:



Paint. “A panel can be painted any color,” Noe said. “If you want to match the look of your existing home, this is the most economical way to do it. Apply identical color and sheen for the best results.”



Wood-grain embossing. “An embossed wood grain offers a more rustic, more natural look,” Noe said. “The graining will catch light from the windows, and in solariums, of course, light is always plentiful.”



False ceiling. “A false ceiling can be applied below the actual roof panel,” Noe said. “This is a great way to disguise ventilation ducts.” It will reduce ceiling volume, Noe warned, which some people like and some don’t.



Accessory-ready. “Panels can be ordered to include wiring for electricity and anchoring points for accessories,” Noe said. “Many homeowners like to have fans and lights suspended from their panels. These days some people are choosing to suspend high-fidelity speakers for surround sound and music, and big-screen high-definition televisions.”



Hardwood. “Probably nothing adds character to a sunroom more than a wood ceiling finish,” Noe said. “It takes preparation, with furring strips attached to the ceiling panels, then the hardwood flooring strips glued and nailed into the strips. Your choice of stains is vast.” Noe warns to avoid laminate flooring strips. “Stick with solid hardwood,” Noe said, “because it’s more resistant to warping.”



