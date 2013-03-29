Tip Sheet from Christopher Noe, President of Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami: How to Make Sunroom Interiors Match Original Home

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Homeowners who expand their floor space with aluminum sunroom additions can avoid the “tacked on” look and make their sunroom interior match or blend well with that of the home they are expanding, says Christopher Noe, president of Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami.



“There’s no reason a sunroom can’t look like part of the home, and not an extension, even from inside,” Noe said. His company designs and installs hundreds of sun rooms yearly in Martin, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, and in the Florida Keys.



“Budget is always a key,” Noe conceded. “Homeowners who install sunrooms typically have a greater budget than those who opt for patio enclosures or screen enclosures and plan for more style.” Noe’s company installs all three types of projects.



“Inside your home, certain things give the home its character,” Noe said. “They include windows; moldings, such as baseboard and window surrounds; doors; wall and ceiling surfaces; and floor coverings.”



He offers these tips for making them all work in a solarium:



Windows: “Match proportion and style, not size” Noe said. “If your home has noticeably vertical windows, have the same installed in your Florida room. If your windows have individual panes, go with panes; if they are casement style or sliders, try to match the look.”



Wall surfaces: “Have drywall installed over aluminum and insulated panels, if that’s what you have in the rest of your home,” Noe said. “It’s especially important to cover what had been the exterior wall with interior finishes. You can paper sunroom walls, too – or maybe just one accent wall. Sound-absorbent wallpaper lessens echoes from a piano or home theater.”



Ceilings: “A volume ceiling is typical in a sun room,” Noe said. “Volume ceilings have been popular all over the country since the 1980s. They make people feel less closed-in. Of course, you can match color with the rest if your house if you simply paint. But this may be the one place to be daring: Accent the ceiling with hardwood.”



Moldings: “Make baseboards, sills and window surrounds match what are in your original home,” Noe said. “Venetian Builders has finish carpenters on staff who can duplicate any look. Match paint or stain, too.”



Doors: “Specify doors in the same style as in the main part of the home,” Noe said. “You’ll probably have the French doors that led to your deck removed so you can walk unimpeded into your sunroom. Transplant those doors, or use something similar, to lead outdoors from the sunroom.”



Floors: “Ask the contractor to match not just ceramic tiles, but also the grout,” Noe said. “At least get something similar in shape, size and color. You might want to consider flooring other than tile if the room is intended for music or a home theater. Carpet, at least area rugs on the tile, prevents echoes.”



Décor: “This will be entirely up to you, of course, and not your contractor,” Noe said. “Apply the same taste and style as in the rest if your home with furniture, curtains and accessories. They go a long way in tying it all together.”



