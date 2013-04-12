Tip Sheet from Christopher Noe, President of Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami: Wiring for Sunrooms, Patio Rooms Works Best when Planned Ahead of Construction

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Homeowners who consider expanding their living space with aluminum-framed sunrooms or insulated patio enclosures should plan for wiring to make their new rooms as completely functional as possible for day/night, year-round use, said Christopher Noe, president of Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami.



Venetian Builders designs and installs aluminum solariums, patio covers and screen pool enclosures in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the Keys and communities in between, including Davie, Miramar, Weston and Homestead.



“There’s no reason that aluminum-framed additions can’t function as year-round living space,” Noe said. “It does pay to have foresight about possible uses when you order your room.”



Insulation is the main ingredient to providing year-round use, Noe said. “Roof panels must be insulated, and so must wall panels,” Noe said. “Windows should be double-pane.”



Insulated panels keep the hottest temperatures of summer out and climate-controlled air inside, Noe said.



Less obvious, but no less important, is the need for proper wiring, Noe said.



“Wiring is the key to day/night use, and to broadening the functions that your rooms can serve,” Noe said.



Noe provides wiring tips concerning the following functions in an aluminum sunroom or other aluminum-framed addition:



Fans. “Ceiling fans are probably the most prevalent reason to tap ceiling-embedded power lines,” Noe said. Insulated roof panels with electrical cable for both sunrooms and patio rooms must be ordered that way from the factory. “That makes up-front planning important,” Noe said.



HDTV. “Televisions can be used the traditional way – placed on a table and plugged into a wall outlet – or they can be ceiling-mounted,” Noe said. “We’re seeing more ceiling mounts of TVs and speakers, sometimes from ridge beams that support gabled roofs, and sometimes from 3-inch panels.” The panels would also carry wiring for a TV signal and sound. Having adequate wall outlets requires ordering insulated wall panels that, just like ceiling panels, are equipped with electrical cable at the factory. “You want to make sure you have enough outlets for the uses you have planned,” Noe said.



Lighting. “Most fans have lights,” Noe said. “Having the fans and lights switched at a wall makes sense for most people. Remote controls also are useful.” Again, Noe said, having adequate wall outlets for desk lamps and table lamps is essential to making the space convenient.



Computers. “Computers, game consoles, monitors, chargers – all these things require outlets,” Noe emphasized. “Don’t short yourself on outlets, or on the number of walls that have them. If you’re going to use your addition as a home office, consider ordering panels with Category 5 wiring, too.” Cat 5, as it is typically called, carries computer data for local area networks, or LANs. “Wireless, or Wi-fi, signals are convenient, but for business use, Cat 5 network wiring is faster and more reliable,” Noe said.



