Tip Sheet from Venetian Builders, Inc., President Christopher Noe: Choose Acrylic Windows for Impact and Storm Resistance, Ventilation, Savings

Venetian Builders designs and installs aluminum sunrooms, patio covers and screen enclosures.



“Homeowners who hire us choose all kinds of windows for their sunrooms,” Noe said. “Many pick glass, and many of them go for impact glass, which is the premium choice.”



But that doesn’t mean there aren’t alternatives that can actually afford some advantages that glass doesn’t, Noe said.



“We’re seeing homeowners opt increasingly for acrylic windows,” he said. "Like the glass windows, units with acrylic panes are aluminum-framed. At Venetian, as the sunroom installer, we custom-frame them to fit individual projects. They also can be tinted to reduce heat and sunlight."



Noe makes these recommendations based on the reasons customers give for choosing acrylic windows:



Custom fit. “If you want windows to totally fill the openings in the sunroom walls, acrylic is an affordable solution,” Noe said. “At Venetian Builders we custom-fabricate acrylic windows in our warehouse. The result is a highly custom look without the custom cost.”



Impact resistance. “Although they are not code-rated for impact, acrylic windows do have some resistance to shattering,” Noe said. “That’s a safety factor that a lot of folks say they like.”



Ventilation. “Acrylic windows slide open to expose the room to screening,” Noe said. “The ventilation is a real plus on days that air conditioning isn’t needed, reducing electric bills.”



Storm resistance. “It’s recommended that acrylic windows be removed before storms with winds projected at 75 miles per hour or higher,” Noe said. “It’s easy to do. Open the window slightly, grip the two sides and lift. The window pulls right out of the frame.” That lets high winds that otherwise would be exerting force against the structure blow through it, reducing the likelihood of storm damage, Noe said. “Once the storm has passed, just reverse the process and your windows are back in.”



Other savings. “The Florida Building Code rates acrylic windows as screens,” Noe said. ‘That means the space they’re in is classified as non-permanent space, and property tax assessments can be lower than for permanent living space.”



