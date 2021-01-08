Tips for Exploring South Florida in 2021

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- See what lies beyond the beach. With natural sights like the Everglades to well-known attractions like the self-guided Lion Country Safari and the Art Deco style of Miami Beach, South Florida is rich in its sights beyond the beach. Of course, spending a day at the beach is also recommended.



Don't forget the sunscreen. There are several reasons why Florida goes by the nickname of "The Sunshine State", and the sunny ambiance is certainly a major one. Travelers should always apply sunscreen with at least 30 SPF, even on days that seem cloudy.



The Florida Keys are waiting. The Florida Keys are a highlight for those wanting a tropical island escape minus the exorbitant airfare. The archipelago of 120 miles runs from Key Largo down to iconic Key West, which is where visitors will find the southernmost point of the continental United States. Each "key" has its distinct beauty and emphasizes the relaxed lifestyle,



For information on rentals in South Florida, please contact SoFLA Vacations.



About SoFLA Vacations

SoFLA Vacations is a South Florida vacation rentals company. It is committed to making vacations and business trips to Greater Miami or the Florida Keys special, affordable and unforgettable. In addition to vacation rentals, we also offer property management, sales, and marketing services to vacation rental property owners. For more information on South Florida vacation rental properties including Coconut Grove vacation rentals, please call 786-545-2204.