Tips for Frequent Job Hopping

Sylvan Springs, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Job hoppers may need to create a resume that can still appeal to hiring managers despite the possible risk. This usually means a resume should have a strong summary that thoroughly conveys what the candidate can bring to the table.



For those with lots of years of experience across multiple, it's wise to be selective about which jobs are mentioning on the resume. Imagine a scenario where a job was held for two years, followed by one that only lasted a couple of months and then led to another that lasted a few years. In such a scenario, it may be a better idea not to include the "shorter" job and instead focus on the jobs where the most time was spent. Candidates should also refrain from including dates or months and focus on years.



It's important to avoid a situation where a candidate implies that they moved to another job solely because of the higher pay as this could be negatively interpreted. It's a better idea to use examples such as a job being only a contract or the company was ultimately dissolved.



