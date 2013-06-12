Tips for iPhone App Development Are Available at App Creator's Website NonTechAppDevelopment.com

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- In recent years, mobile apps have exploded in popularity. Every day, more and more people and businesses are using mobile apps as part of their daily activities.



While many people would like to become part of this mobile app revolution and create their own apps, it can be difficult and confusing to know how to go about it.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for its informative articles, videos, checklists and tips that can help even beginners with no technical skills get started in the world of iOS app development. NonTechAppDevelopment.com takes readers step-by-step through the eight phases of iPhone app development, guiding and encouraging them along the way.



NonTechAppDevelopment.com was founded by an app creator named Frank who wants to share his app-related experiences with others. As the owner of It Can Appen, a small game and app development company, Frank was inspired to create his own app after one of his sons suggested that he try making a game for the iPhone. After eight months, Frank’s first app—a game called “LOB”—was finished and released. Through the creation of his website, Frank hopes to help others who also want to try their hand at making apps.



In addition, www.nontechappdevelopment.com has just announced the upcoming release of their podcast; as Frank explained, it promises to be “everything you wanted to know about creating mobile apps, without all the tech talk.”



As Frank explains in an article on the website, people who want to create their own app should consider app development as a sequenced eight phase process, including the app’s concept, design, outsourcing, development and testing.



“In the beginning your app starts as an idea, this is the concept phase. But developers need to understand the concept phase is more than just having an idea,” Frank wrote in the article, adding that ideally, people should approach this phase without any emotion or pre-conceived notions about how successful their app project will be.



“The concept phase should be about evaluating your ideas, assessing the opportunities and determining whether or not you should invest your time and money in creating your app idea.”



For example, Frank wrote, people who want to make their own iPhone app should think about why they want to create it, and what they hope to achieve. Setting clear and measurable goals will save the novice developer a lot of time and money.



