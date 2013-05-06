Tips for Making Beats Now Available on Beat Helper

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Over the past few years, the beat making industry has blossomed, and now there are hundreds of new beat making programs available on the market for musically inclined individuals. Many of today’s beat making software are affordable, accessible, flexible, and compatible with multiple systems.



For some time, music makers across the world have started to depend on one website, BeatHelper.com, for help with creating beats. The website, which recently celebrated its launch, is dedicated to providing well written product reviews, articles, and tips and tricks for amateur and experienced beat makers. According to Beat Helper, it is important to learn about beat making software because the ability to create a catchy set of can have a great impact on any music career.



“Making your own beats can be quite intimidating mainly due to the technicality involved,” states an article on Beat Helper. “However, beat making software has made it quite easy and has enabled people to hone their talents by learning the basics through tutorials and documentations. “



Beat Helper offers a variety of articles on a host of beat-related subjects.



For example, one of the website’s most widely read articles, “Is Dr Drum Really the Best Beatmaking Software?” offers an in-depth review of the Dr. Drum software. The article covers many aspects of the software, such as its main features and the pros and cons.



Another article, “Dr Drum vs Dubturbo,” pits two different types of softwares against each other. By comparing Dr. Drum and Dubturbo, readers can understand the differences in the software and decide which they prefer. The article offers an overview of Dr. Drum and Dubturbo and the writer’s final thoughts on both products, complete with a rating.



Individuals interested in learning more about making their own beats and popular software can visit www.beathelper.com for more information. Beat Helper is also available via RSS feed.



