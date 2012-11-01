Tips for Sellers in Northern VA

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- The home-buying market in Northern Virginia is currently a fantastic one. Those who are currently considering selling their Fairfax home are in a position to receive an excellent offer from a buyer who is moving to the region to accept one of the area’s many new jobs, or is relocating within Northern VA. When selling a home, however, there are some steps one can take in order to make it as attractive and enticing as possible to potential buyers.



Enhance your curb appeal: Small details can make a big difference in the appeal of the outside of your house. Add some colorful blooming annuals in flowerpots on the front porch, and keep the lawn well watered and maintained. Give the front door a fresh coat of paint, which looks welcoming to guests. Keep the garage door closed, and try to park “project” cars or RVs away from the house. Repair any areas of the house that are peeling or faded, such as cracks in the driveway or foundation, and peeling spots of paint on the window shutters. Today, many home sales are foreclosures and short sales, and the best way to compete with these homes is with a house that’s in excellent condition.



Try to de-personalize & de-clutter: When selling a home, it is important to allow potential buyers to see how they can “fit” into the house and make it their own. Therefore, it is important to de-clutter and de-personalize as much as possible. Try to pack up personal family photos and collections. If needed, give rooms a fresh coat of neutral-colored paint. Clean the entire house as thoroughly as possible (or hire a cleaning service). Eyeball the entire home for small details, such as broken switchplates, jiggly doorknobs, burnt-out light bulbs, dead bugs in the light fixtures, and fingerprints on cabinet handles.



Price the home according to market value: It can be very tempting to price a home according to a number of other factors: what the neighbor’s house sold for, what the emotional attachment to the home is, what the house is believed to be ideally worth, or simply the amount of money one wishes to get for it. But the real, true key to selling a home in Northern VA is to price it according to market value. This ensures that the home will attract the right buyers, and that people will not see the home as underpriced or overpriced. A Realtor at Debbie Dogrul Associates can accurately deduce the value of any home.



Consider sweetening the deal: An unusual asset that a home contains can be a great deal-clincher for a home buyer. For example, if the home is on a golf course, a golf cart included with the cost of the home can add a "wow" factor. Or, leave behind the new stainless steel refrigerator in the kitchen. Items such as these can help go above and beyond a potential buyer’s normal expectations.



Allow access to the home: Often, people are still living in their home at the time it is being marketed. In this case, it is important to make sure to allow agents to show the home to potential buyers. In this process, it is important to be as flexible and unrestrictive as possible.



Trust the agent: A Debbie Dogrul Associates Listing Specialist will keep their client up-to-date about what current Northern VA home buyers are seeking. He or she will also provide feedback following a visit to the home by another agent and a potential buyer. A Listing Specialist works hard on the part of the seller, all the way through the end of the settlement process.



About Debbie Dogrul Associates

With over 20 years of real estate experience, Debbie Dogrul Associates has been serving the Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and DC metro area since 1989. With over 83,000 properties available, Debbie Dogrul Associates is a team of Realtors® who are always striving to provide the best customer service in their area. For more information, or to look at some of Debbie Dogrul Associates’ current properties, visit TeamDDA.com.