Tips for Spending Memorial Day in Miami Beach

License tag readers will be utilized in the areas of MacArthur and Julia Ruttle Causeways, there will be reduced eastbound traffic, and the use of traffic loops in order to help control traffic. Some beaches will have crowd limits, so be sure to check online if yours will have a max capacity before heading out.



You won't be able to use Slingshots, scooters, or golf cart rentals that weekend either, but you can still use other modes of transportation like the public transportation methods around Miami and Ubers and Lyfts.



In addition, there are a ton of scheduled events for the weekend! Be sure to check out the Miami Beach Air & Sea Show, which is making its first appearance since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeling celebratory? Check out the City of Ft. Lauderdale Memorial Day Great American Beach Party, the Village of Palmetto Bay at Deering Memorial Day Parade and Celebrations at Deering Estate, or the Best of the Beach Memorial Day Music Fest at Bayfront Park!



