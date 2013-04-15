Tips on Running a Great Video Marketing Strategy

Wichita, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- For those looking for new ways to market their business, it is crucial to target a world-wide audience, for which video marketing is an excellent way to reach and interact with customers. Videomarketingpunch.com announces a new site devoted to research, strategies and testing for video marketing that gives great insight on how to create video marketing content to improve any business.



The website videomarketingpunch.com is a great place to begin learning more about video marketing strategies, with ample information on other aspects like video productions, video search engine optimization, corporate video, and video distribution, along with their role in making a business grow and reach target customers in a streamlined manner. It throws light on how to grab audience’s attention early in any video, with the key lying in making an impact and “pulling them in” within the first 10 seconds of a video. “This is the crucial time frame, wherein you need to do something that will leave customers in awe and wanting more. Once you have their attention, you must keep them engaged by having interesting and important information in the rest of the video. And for this, a professional video crew is not always the answer. If you have written your own content, have a quiet room and a webcam or digital camera capable of recording video, you can do it yourself”, says the creator of the website.



The website also tells readers that using different tools available to track the performance of the video is very important. This helps the business owner understand how many views the video is getting and where the traffic is coming from, which clarifies the best marketing outlets to focus on that are driving the most traffic to the site and which ones are ineffective. “Don’t start by saying, “Hello, I’m so-and-so” or you’ll lose the viewer instantly. If you plan to run with the bulls, start the video while you’re running. If you make the viewer do a second take, they won’t move on to the next video”, adds an expert.



Also, the website gives some essential tips that can make video marketing a lot simpler. For example, imitating a popular video or personality with parody will always generate thousands of views, especially if the business owner can coordinate timing with real life happenings effectively. What also works always is using politics and celebrities or mimicking the most popular ads on TV to make a video an instant hit. Effectively utilized, one can increase the sales and develop a relationship with customers a lot more effectively with the aid of video marketing. It is one of the most effective ways to reach a large, modern audience because the video content will give any business greater depth and draw in more potential customers.



For more information, please visit http://videomarketingpunch.com/video-marketing.



Media Contact:

YouTube Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHn9zFSQ7WQ