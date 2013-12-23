Tips to Avoid Overeating During the Holidays

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- The Holidays are here and it’s time for presents, get-togethers, parties, and of course food. While indulgence in a few favorite holiday treats is okay, many worry about falling off track during this season and sabotaging their health efforts. When entering the party and approaching the snack or dinner table, keep these tips from the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in mind to stay on track and avoid overeating during this festive season.



We know that eventually someone will bring snacks into the office, and to combat this make sure that most of the choices made for meals are healthy, low-calorie options. Try not to nibble while watching TV at home and stick with nutritional meals in preparation for splurging at the various parties that will be attended.



Speaking of parties, a person should always watch their portions and try to eat only what they absolutely love. The trick is to consume larger portions of healthier, more balanced choices and smaller portions of the indulgences. A person can still indulge, but if they’ve filled up on healthier meals they’ll be less likely to overeat when the dessert trays parade out.



In addition to the dessert tray, try to snack from the veggie and fruit tray as well. These items are not only savory with the right portions of dips or sauces, but will keep nutritional integrity in the diet and fill the body with healthier items.



Being watchful is important, but so is keeping up on other routines. Don’t abandon exercise plans simply because of the holidays. Try altering routines to incorporate workouts, and this will help fight off the indulgent calories before they’re eaten.



Finally, ditch the guilt. If a person overeats, it’s done and over with. Feeling guilty about overeating has been shown to actually increase weight gain. Everyone falls off the diet train; the important thing is to get back on the tracks as soon as you can. This will not only help during the holidays, but will keep a person on track all year long.



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About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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