Tips to Pull off the Ultimate Oral Presentation

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Presentations are something many of us are familiar with as we were required to give them in grade school and college. While we may have thought they'd end there, that's clearly not the case. Today, many businesses and organizations use presentations, whether for staff members or clients, as a business communication medium. But, in order to give a clear and concise presentation, you need to be prepared. Below are tips to help you get the most out of your presentation.



Organize



Organization is paramount when preparing for an oral presentation . As you begin the preparation process you will want to find out a few details.



First, understand why you are being asked to give the presentation. Understanding the purpose will help you focus on exact details. For example, are you being asked to conduct a training session on a new piece of equipment that your company has recently acquired?



Second, be sure to thoroughly research the topic of your presentation. Staying with the training session idea, research the equipment in question. You may want to ask for hands on access to the equipment. Once you are comfortable, the training will go much smoother.



When giving the presentation, be sure to engage your audience. From the moment the presentation begins, try to make a personal connection with them with consistent eye contact and modulate your tone effectively when speaking.



Visual aids will help your audience stay focused. They may even help some to better understand the information being presented. Create a PowerPoint presentation explaining the workings of the equipment in question. Use diagrams and other pictures as needed.



Practice



As you organize your presentation, give yourself plenty of time to practice. If possible, contact friends and family, or others you trust to be in the room with you during practice sessions. This is the opportune time to focus on your timing and delivery.



Having others in the room will help you practice on making eye contact, modulate your tone, and help you work on your speed when talking. Also, by practicing in front of others, they can give you feedback. They can give you pointers on what you need to improve and tell you what you're doing right.



You should practice your presentation multiple times to get comfortable in front of people, and the repeated rehearsal will help you memorize your lines.



Presentations can be nerve wracking for even the most seasoned professional. If you feel that you are in need of additional training look into a media coach who can help you with presentation skills training.



Author Jillian Johnson is a professional content marketing writer and blogger with a particular interest in writing about business. To read more writing by Jillian, follow her @MissWritey.



About Guukle.com

Guukle.com provides free advice and guidance for people wanting to change careers, looking for jobs, starting a new business or starting over. Whatever is your starting point at Guukle.com we centre around you and your dreams and objectives. Nothing is impossible if you are focused to succeed and know how.



Company: Guukle.com

Owner: Lucas Bowen

Email: lucas@guukle.com

Website: http://www.guukle.com/oral-presentation/