Tips to Shorten Workouts Without Losing Effectiveness

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- To become physically fit, one needs not work out hours at a time. All it takes is some smart adjustments to a daily routine, and accommodating scheduling by incorporating smaller exercise bursts when a person has time.



Instead of counting how many squats, lunges, or push-ups one does, try setting a 60-second timer and seeing how many repetitions can be accomplished within that amount of time. Rest for a few seconds, then switch exercises and repeat. Choosing the right movements can give a person a full body workout in a matter of 20 minutes rather than stretching it out over an hour.



If looking to build muscle, try increasing weight over reps. The more resistance the body has to work with, the stronger the muscles become. Strong muscles also mean that the body will burn more calories during other types of activity, making all of a person’s workouts more effective in the long-term.



Cardio endurance can also be challenged simply by changing the pace or incline of whatever activity one is engaging in. Try walking, jogging, or biking over steeper hills to incorporate more muscles and more endurance training into a workout, or choose to work on uneven terrain such as grass or dirt rather than solid concrete. Those who wish to stay in the gym can accomplish the same thing by increasing the incline on a treadmill, or the resistance on their elliptical machine.



Explosive exercises require much more energy than a steady jog or walk, so try alternating types of exercises to maximize energy output. Run or walk for a few minutes, then try jumping rope, performing jump squats, or even jumping jacks to drive the heart rate up. Resume the first activity as a rest period, and then hit the explosive movements again for more impact.



By changing just a few things with a workout regimen, a person can cut down on time spent exercising and still get an effective physical, mental, and cardiovascular workout that will benefit their overall health.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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