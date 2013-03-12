Tips & Tricks for Laser Engraving Photos

Ypsilanti, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Photo engraving is considered the master piece of laser engraving. It's not the hardest thing to do if a good software supports you well enough. Here are some very helpful tricks to become a real photo engraving pro.



Image selection and laser parameters

In advance of the laser engraving process it is urgent to make sure to pick a good photo, because the resolution and contrast of the image have an impact on the result.



A key for best results is setting correct material parameters on the laser machine. Selection of the correct speed, power settings and lenses are important to get good engraved photos.



Raster algorithms

In order to get good results out of the laser photo engraving processes the right raster algorithms in the Trotec JobControl X has to be picked. It depends on the wanted picture and the material. The trick here is to get the right algorithm.



Picture processing tools

Adapation of the pictures before you start the laser engraving process is very important. Either changing the contrast or making the image clearer is needed, but the majority of graphic software on the market come with those functions, so there won’t be any problems with that.

