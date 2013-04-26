Tire-Shopper.co.uk Helps Visitors Find Cheap Quality Car Tires for Any Model of Vehicle

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Tyres are one of the most important parts of any vehicle. Over time, car tires need to be replaced in order to ensure the vehicle is safe. But purchasing tires can be a more difficult decision than many drivers anticipate – with so many different brands and types of tires from which to choose, it can be difficult to determine which one offers the best value and highest safety rating.



Tyre-Shopper.co.uk aims to simplify the tire shopping decision as much as possible. At Tyre-Shopper.co.uk, visitors will be walked through the entire tire purchasing process. The website allows visitors to search for tires based on four different qualities, including:



-Search for tires by vehicle registration number

-Search by tire size, width, profile, wheel size, and speed rating

-Search by make and model of the vehicle

-Search by manufacturer



Visitors can fill out any of the above forms in order to receive a number of different tyre choices. After searching for a specific type of vehicle, visitors receive a selection of different tires from which to choose. As a spokesperson for Tyre-Shopper.co.uk explains, the website is designed to offer the lowest possible tire prices in the UK:



“Smart drivers don’t want to buy cheap tires. Smart drivers want to buy quality tires at a fair price. We stock all major brands of tires and connect visitors with the lowest prices in the UK. We offer a price promise guarantee – if drivers can find a lower tire price anywhere else in the UK, we promise to beat that competitor’s price by £1.”



After finding affordable priced tires, customers can choose a tire fitters center at which to install those tires. The website is connected to over 200 nationwide branches with 1000 specialists on-hand to assist drivers. When ordering tires through the website, the price includes the cost of installation, making it easy for drivers to determine how much their new set of tires is going to cost.



The spokesperson explains that many people are not used to ordering tires through the internet, but after doing so, many of them are surprised by how easy and affordable it is:



“Many of our customers are first-time online tire shoppers. Today, many garages overcharge for their tires, and our website is designed to offer the lowest possible prices on those tires. We avoid the high overhead costs of retail space and simply connect visitors with the best tyres available at an even better price.”



About Tyre-Shopper.co.uk

Tyre-Shopper.co.uk is the UK’s most popular tire shopping website. The site walks visitors through the entire tire purchasing process from start to finish and offers a low price guarantee on all UK tires. For more information, please visit: http://www.tyre-shopper.co.uk