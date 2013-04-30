Tired of Paying for Parking? a Brand New Website Gives Tourists and Locals Alike Information on Where to Find Affordable Parking

Loerrach, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- In almost every city, tourists and locals find it harder and harder to find cheap, affordable, or even free parking. In places like New York, rates can be as high as $12 per hour! It doesn’t matter whether you are a CEO of a company or a college student – no one wants to pay just to park their car. Andreas Zoerb, an entrepreneur from Germany, noticed the need for a site that allows people to talk about their favorite cheap and free parking zones.



Zoerb’s site is CheapParking.info, and it is going to become the tool that many will want to use when traveling to a new city. The site is pretty simple to use, too. Just select the country that you are currently in, then the city that you are currently in, and a list of cheap or even free parking spaces will appear. People are also able to add information on their own, making it an interactive and “local knowledge-based” site. There is also a mobile version of CheapParking.info, so you will be able to locate cheap parking while you are on the go (or in your car).



CheapParking.info isn’t only a “local individual” site, either. Adding your parking location can help out your lot business as well. Local parking businesses can always add their locations on the map – provided that they actually do offer cheap parking for those who are looking for it. You can also add your rates, contact information, and exact address so that travelers who are planning an excursion can make the best choice possible when scouting out parking locations.



Although it seems like such an overlooked problem, it was a problem that Zoerb was focused on fixing. When asked why he decided to create a site that allows people to tell others about their affordable parking zones, Zoerb had much to say. “In my town, it became ridiculously hard to find free or even affordable parking,” he said. “I don’t think it’s fair to bilk tourists out of money for something as simple as parking, and I knew I had to even the playing field a little.”



Though still just a fledgling website, Zoerb has high expectations in the future. However, he will need your help to make sure that CheapParking is as successful as he hopes it will be. In order to do this, he needs people to contribute to the site, recommend the site to others, and of course, use the site when they go on their next trip – no matter what city that may be. So go on – add a couple of local places that you know. It will help out a fellow traveler in need, and you might end up using a similar tip while you visit another city.



About cheapParking.info

cheapParking.info was launched by Andreas Zoerb back in 2007 and collects and provides information on affordable parking space all around the world. Meanwhile the database lists more than 3000 spots to park your car at low prices. In addition to the website a free Smartphone Parking App to query the database on the go is also offered.



Media contact

Andreas Zoerb

Salzertstr. 9

79540 Loerrach

Germany

andreas@zoerb.net