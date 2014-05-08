Tires Markets in China : Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2024 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

Markets Research Reports.biz added deep and professinal market research reports on "Tires Markets in China" Market Analysis and Overview
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- China's demand for tires has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. TIRES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Tires Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Potential Entrants
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. TIRES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Tires Raw Materials Production and Consumption
Natural Rubber
Synthetic Rubber
Rubber Exports and Imports
Tires Production and Demand
Automobile Tires
Motor Cycle Tires
Bicycle Tires
Other Vehicle Tires
Tire Production and Demand by Type
Redial Tires
Other Tires
Tires Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
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V. TIRES CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Tires Markets Outlook Overview
Automobiles
OEM Automobile Production
Tires Consumption in OEM Automobiles
Automobile in Use
Tires Consumption in Automobile Tire Replacement Market
Motor Cycles
OEM Motor Cycles Production
Tires Consumption in OEM Motor Cycles
Motor Cycles in Use
Tires Consumption in Motor Cycles Tire Replacement Market
Bicycles
OEM Bicycles Production
Tires Consumption in OEM Bicycles
Bicycles in Use
Tires Consumption in Bicycles Tire Replacement Market
Other Vehicles
Other Vehicle Market Outlook
Tires Consumption in Other Vehicle Markets
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Advanced Materials Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Export to China
Indirect Export
Direct Export
License and Contract Manufacture
Assembling in China
Contract Manufacturing
Trade Permit
Investment
Equity Joint Venture
Contractual Joint Venture
Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise
VII. TIRES PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Tires Producer Profiles
Research Institutions and Associations
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I. INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
Tires Supply and Demand Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
III. TIRES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Tires Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations
Major Tires Producer Output and Capacities
Market Share of Key Producers
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
IV. TIRES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Total Tires Production and Demand
Tires Raw Materials Production and Consumption
Natural Rubber
Synthetic Rubber
Rubber Exports and Imports
Tires Production and Demand
Vehicle Tires
Automobile Tires
Motor Cycle Tires
Bicycle Tires
Other Vehicle Tires
Tire Production and Demand by Type
Redial Tires
Other Tires
Tires Imports and Exports
V. TIRES CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Total Tires Consumption by Market
OEM Automobile Production
Tires Consumption in OEM Automobiles
Automobile in Use
Tires Consumption in Automobile Tire Replacement Market
OEM Motor Cycles Production
Tires Consumption in OEM Motor Cycles
Motor Cycles in Use
Tires Consumption in Motor Cycles Tire Replacement Market
OEM Bicycles Production
Tires Consumption in OEM Bicycles
Bicycles in Use
Tires Consumption in Bicycles Tire Replacement Market
Other Vehicle Market Outlook
Tires Consumption in Other Vehicle Markets
Tires Production and Demand Summary
China\'s GDP and Industrial Output
Industrial Output by Ownership
Foreign Investments and Loans
China’s Imports and Exports
Tires Capacity in China
Tires Capacity, Output and Demand
Tires Production
Tires Exports and Imports
Tires Demand by Market
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