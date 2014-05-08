Tires Markets in China : Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2024 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- China's demand for tires has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. TIRES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Tires Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. TIRES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Tires Raw Materials Production and Consumption

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Rubber Exports and Imports

Tires Production and Demand

Automobile Tires

Motor Cycle Tires

Bicycle Tires

Other Vehicle Tires

Tire Production and Demand by Type

Redial Tires

Other Tires

Tires Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends



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V. TIRES CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Tires Markets Outlook Overview

Automobiles

OEM Automobile Production

Tires Consumption in OEM Automobiles

Automobile in Use

Tires Consumption in Automobile Tire Replacement Market

Motor Cycles

OEM Motor Cycles Production

Tires Consumption in OEM Motor Cycles

Motor Cycles in Use

Tires Consumption in Motor Cycles Tire Replacement Market

Bicycles

OEM Bicycles Production

Tires Consumption in OEM Bicycles

Bicycles in Use

Tires Consumption in Bicycles Tire Replacement Market

Other Vehicles

Other Vehicle Market Outlook

Tires Consumption in Other Vehicle Markets



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Advanced Materials Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Export to China

Indirect Export

Direct Export

License and Contract Manufacture

Assembling in China

Contract Manufacturing

Trade Permit

Investment

Equity Joint Venture

Contractual Joint Venture

Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise



VII. TIRES PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Tires Producer Profiles

Research Institutions and Associations



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I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary

Tires Supply and Demand Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade



III. TIRES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Tires Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations

Major Tires Producer Output and Capacities

Market Share of Key Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments



IV. TIRES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Total Tires Production and Demand

Tires Raw Materials Production and Consumption

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Rubber Exports and Imports

Tires Production and Demand

Vehicle Tires

Automobile Tires

Motor Cycle Tires

Bicycle Tires

Other Vehicle Tires

Tire Production and Demand by Type

Redial Tires

Other Tires

Tires Imports and Exports



V. TIRES CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Total Tires Consumption by Market

OEM Automobile Production

Tires Consumption in OEM Automobiles

Automobile in Use

Tires Consumption in Automobile Tire Replacement Market

OEM Motor Cycles Production

Tires Consumption in OEM Motor Cycles

Motor Cycles in Use

Tires Consumption in Motor Cycles Tire Replacement Market

OEM Bicycles Production

Tires Consumption in OEM Bicycles

Bicycles in Use

Tires Consumption in Bicycles Tire Replacement Market

Other Vehicle Market Outlook

Tires Consumption in Other Vehicle Markets

Tires Production and Demand Summary

China\'s GDP and Industrial Output

Industrial Output by Ownership

Foreign Investments and Loans

China’s Imports and Exports

Tires Capacity in China

Tires Capacity, Output and Demand

Tires Production

Tires Exports and Imports

Tires Demand by Market



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