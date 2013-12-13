'Tis the Season for Birmingham Singles Looking for Love

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- The #1 New Year’s resolution for many local singles is to find love—and the matchmakers at Birmingham Singles Dating Service makes it happen!



Ah, December is here… The time when everyone in the neighborhood goes light crazy, where everyone gets trampled at Best Buy, where everyone drives around looking at beautiful holiday displays… And of course, where many singles wonder where they will find a date for New Year’s Eve.



This is the time of year many singles ask the matchmakers at local dating service, Birmingham Singles, “Is it too late to start looking for love this year… Is there a good time of the year to start looking for love?” In short, it’s not too late and it’s always a good time to find love, explains Birmingham Singles.



The matchmakers explain that the best time to look for love is when singles are ready to embark on a serious relationship. Birmingham Singles matchmakers encourage clients to have realistic expectations when it comes to dating and finding the perfect match, because just like everything else, matchmaking does take work. Matchmaking isn’t like online dating in which locals simply write up a profile and hope someone finds them. With a matchmaking service like Birmingham Singles, it’s about being proactive, creative, and patient—three things the matchmakers explain to clients all the time.



When locals have crossed the emotional threshold and are ready to start seriously dating, there isn’t a time of year can’t do it. Many singles are just starting their quest of looking for love (some after a divorce or the loss of a spouse), and the matchmakers at Birmingham Singles are ready to find them a compatible match they can spend Valentine’s Day with.



For many local Birmingham singles, New Year’s Eve is a big deal because it symbolizes a new beginning, and they want to change their dating life—for once and for all. The holidays are a great time to start getting excited about meeting someone new—the matchmakers at Birmingham Singles know this is the busiest time of the year because many singles are reminded there is nothing better than having someone to love—that romantic relationships are wonderful— and that having someone to share the holidays with would make them so much better.



The matchmakers at Birmingham Singles know that during the holidays many singles make finding love their number one New Year’s resolution—along with saving money and getting fit. But in order for local singles to find love, they have to do something about it—and that is where Birmingham Singles Dating Service comes into play. The matchmakers suggest locals to start the New Year with their best foot forward and take a proactive approach when it comes to finding love.



About Birmingham Singles Dating Service

Birmingham Singles is a personal matchmaking service with over 25 years of experience matching compatible singles in Birmingham. Their professional matchmakers work one-on-one with clients to help find them that someone special!



Local singles serious about dating and finding love this New Year can contact a matchmaker at Birmingham Singles Dating Service by calling (205) 206-6884 or by filling out a simple form on their website: http://birmingham-singles.com



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