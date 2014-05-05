Fast Market Research recommends "Tissue and Hygiene in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The prevailing trends in tissue and hygiene during 2013 were positive, in spite of 2013 being the worst year for the Dominican Republic's economy for ten years. Current value growth in 2013 was higher than the current value CAGR recorded over the entire review period. This resilience is a clear sign of the industry's maturity as the robust volume growth rates towards the end of the review period showed the willingness of consumers to continue purchasing tissue and hygiene products despite...
Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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