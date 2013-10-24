Tissue and Hygiene in Hong Kong, China - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Tissue and hygiene recorded stronger growth in 2012 than 2011 in current value terms. The growth was contributed by consumers who were moving to premium brands with higher unit price. It was also driven by the increase in birth rates in 2012, due to the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese calendar. This led to a strong performance in all baby related products, including nappies/diapers/pants and baby wipes.
Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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