The Global Tissue Diagnostic Market is expected to reach USD 5.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Diagnosis of tissues is the process of extracting and staining tissues for the diagnosis of diseases, particularly cancer. Recently, novel technical developments have been made in network-based medicine, allowing symptoms to be tracked, visualized and controlled more efficiently, resulting in improved management of diseases.



The rising incidence of cancer is a major factor in driving the growth of the industry. The effect of cancer on global society, including the U.S., is huge. Early cancer diagnosis dramatically raises the probability of survival. The key steps responsible for early detection of cancer are to build awareness to promote early diagnosis and screening. It is important for early diagnosis, to recognize possible warning signs of cancer and take rapid steps. Greater awareness of probable symptoms of cancer amongst physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers, in addition to the general public, would positively impact the survival rate and hence would be instrumental in increasing the tissue diagnostics market demand.



The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.3% in the forecast period. The high growth of the APAC region is owing to the growing prevalence of target conditions, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and a surge in R&D activities the diagnostic procedures, among others.



In May 2020, Agilent Technologies Inc. Visiopharm announced the signing of a co-agreement for end-to-end standardization and quality of tissue diagnostics and cater to the growing requirements of pathology labs globally.



Key participants include



· Thermo Fisher Scientific



· Danaher



· Becton, Dickinson, and Company



· Agilent Technologies



· Abbott



· Roche



· Merck KGaA



· Biogenex, Hologic Inc.



· Abcam



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Tissue Diagnostics Market on the basis of type, technology, application, end-user, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Diagnostic Kits



· Antibodies



· Slide Training System



· Tissue Processing System



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Immunohistochemistry



· In Situ Hybridization



· Digital Pathology & Workflow



· Primary & Special Training



· Anatomic Pathology



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Breast Cancer



· Lymphoma



· Prostate Cancer



· Non-Small Lung Cancer



· Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Hospitals



· Research Laboratories



· Pharmaceutical Organizations



· Contract Research Organizations



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· North America



· Europe



· Asia Pacific



· Latin America



· Middle East & Africa



