Tissue Diagnostics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% : Key Players Are Roche, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, and Merck

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- The growing incidence of cancer along with a rapidly aging population, technological advancements in tissue diagnostics techniques, and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors driving the growth of the market.



The global tissue diagnostics market is segmented by product, technology, disease, end user, and regions. By product, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables. The consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the global market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the widespread use of consumables and advances in technology to develop novel consumables.



By technology, the market is classified into immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, digital pathology and workflow, and special staining. The immunohistochemistry segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market during the next five years. Growth in the IVD (in vitro diagnostics) market and the large number of products based on this technology are driving the growth of this market.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1063949



Growing demand for personalized medicine



The increasing pressure to identify diagnostic markers for cancer in order to customize treatment plans for individual patients is expected to increase the usage of personalized medicine for cancer. Tissue diagnostics enables the identification of these cancer markers, and several tissue diagnostics kits are being investigated as companion diagnostics for cancer therapies. Thus, the growing use of personalized medicine is expected to support the growth of the tissue diagnostics market.



Similarly, in vitro diagnostic reagents, test products, instrumentation, and other related products, which are widely used by both clinical and research laboratories, are an integral part of the development of personalized medicine. As a result, the growth in the overall in vitro diagnostic (IVD) market (this market was valued at USD 60.22 billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow at an annual growth rate of 5.5% over the next five years) is expected to support the growth of the tissue diagnostics market (as tissue diagnostics is a part of in vitro diagnostics).



On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, contract research organizations, and other end users. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. Growth in the number of hospitals coupled with better accessibility and availability of test results in hospitals are major factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.



Geographical Region Covered



The global tissue diagnostics market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period. However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period with growth centered at Japan, China, and India. Factors such as the rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government support are driving the growth of the market in this region.



The factors such as the high degree of consolidation, the high cost of instruments, and complex regulatory framework for the approval of new products may restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1063949



Leading Players



Major industry players launched innovative products to maintain and improve their position in the market. Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Merck (Germany), and Sakura Finetek Japan (Japan) have been identified as the key players in Tissue Diagnostics Market.