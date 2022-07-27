Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product (Antibodies, Kits, Slide Staining System, Tissue Processing System), Technology(ISH, IHC, Special Staining), Disease(Breast Cancer, NSCLC, Lymphoma), End User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2027 from USD 5.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Tissue Diagnostics Market"

172 – Tables

57 – Figures

246 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1063949



Growing focus on personalized medicine;



The demand for excised human tissue is increasing due to the growing awareness regarding personalized medicines, which depend on excised human tissue to create an innovative test for application in patient care. The demand for personalized medicine in the treatment of many disorders, mainly cancer, is increasing with the advancements in diagnostic tools. These technologies assist physicians in detecting and quantifying multiple biomarkers and dividing patients into subgroups on various disease and treatment grounds. Several advanced diagnostics are already in use for cancer treatment. For instance, the test called Oncotype DX, one of the advanced diagnostics for personalized medicine examines 21 genes and identifies the women with breast cancer who can be treated without chemotherapy. Personalized medicines accounted for over a third of new drug approvals in 2021 and 25% or more of all FDA approvals for each of the last seven years.



Antibodies in the consumable' segment to witness the highest shares during the forecast period."



Based on the product, the tissue diagnostics market is classified into tissue diagnostics consumables (Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, Probes) and tissue diagnostics Instruments (Slide-staining Systems, Scanners, Tissue-processing Systems, Other Instruments). The antibodies in the consumables segment is expected to dominate the market. These are primarily used in the research and diagnosis of cancers, infectious diseases, and autoimmune & hormonal disorders hence rising usage of antibodies in the research as well diagnosis is driving the market.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1063949



US dominates the North American tissue diagnostics market



Based on the North American region, the tissue diagnostic market is divided into US and Canada. US is expected to dominate the market. The high healthcare budget, the increasing incidence of cancer and funding for cancer research, and the rising availability of technologically advanced products, is the key factor driving market growth in the US.



The major players operated in US of the tissue diagnostics market are Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Bio SB (US), Biogenix (US), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc (US), and Hologic Inc. (US)



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1063949