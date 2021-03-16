Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Tissue engineered skin substitutes are cellular and acellular materials that aid in the healing of damaged skin by releasing cytokines and growth factors at the wound site. Skin substitutes or artificial skin substitute are derived from human tissue, non-human tissue, synthetic materials, and combination of the above materials. This report studies the current scenario as well as future market potential for tissue engineered skin substitutes globally. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides market dynamics of various segments and sub-segments that are included in the report in a precise manner. Moreover, executive summary comprises waterfall diagram, which reflects the market size of various segments in descending order.
A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the global tissue engineered skin substitutes market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players (%) operating in the tissue engineered skin substitutes market.
Based on type, the global tissue engineered skin substitutes market has been segmented into acellular, cellular allogeneic, cellular autologous and others. The market for these types has been extensively analyzed based on consistency, effectiveness, and sales revenue of the various products developed by the manufacturers. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each type has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023. The report on the tissue engineered skin substitutes market also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each of the market segments mentioned above for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year.
Based on application, the global tissue engineered skin substitutes market has been segmented into burn injury, diabetic/vascular ulcer and others. The market for these types has been extensively analyzed based on consistency, effectiveness, and sales revenue of the various products developed by the manufacturers. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each product (category) has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023. The report on the tissue engineered skin substitutes market also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each of the market segments mentioned above for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year.
Geographically, the tissue engineered skin substitutes market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023 along with CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2013 to 2023. The research study also incorporates the competitive scenario of major players in these regions.
A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants to help establish a strong presence and for existing market players to increase their market shares. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the tissue engineered skin substitutes market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include 3M Health Care, BSN medical, Medtronic, Acelity, L.P., Inc., Mölnlycke Health and Integra LifeSciences Corporation.