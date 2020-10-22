Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Tissue Engineering Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)



The Tissue Engineering Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The tissue engineering market will show rapid growth due to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, road accidents, and trauma injuries, technological advancements in 3d tissue engineering, and ongoing research for tissue regeneration. The rising chronic diseases, road accidents, and trauma injuries are found to be contributing to the growth in the development of tissue engineering solutions. There is increasing number of people in need of bone implants that are on the rise owing to the increasing cases of chronic diseases, trauma cases, and growing average life span.



Furthermore, there is also a demand for relatively cheap and available skin-replacement products that have encouraged many research groups worldwide to focus on creating biomaterials for skin substitution. The engineered tissues not only closes wounds but also stimulates the regeneration of the dermis and would provide a significant benefit in human wound healing. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases alongside road accidents, injuries, and trauma cases escalates the market on the global platform.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Tissue Engineering Market: AbbVie Inc. (Allergan), Integra Lifesciences, Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. Bard), Zimmer Biomet, Organogenesis, Osiris Therapeutics, Biotime Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bio Tissue Technologies and others.



Humans and animals lose tissues and organs due to congenital defects, trauma, and diseases. The human body has a low regenerative potential as opposed to the urodele amphibians commonly referred to as salamanders. Globally, millions of people would benefit immensely if tissues and organs can be replaced on demand. Traditionally, transplantation of intact tissues and organs has been the bedrock to replace damaged and diseased parts of the body. The sole reliance on transplantation has created a waiting list of people requiring donated tissues and organs, and generally, supply cannot meet the demand. The total cost to society in terms of caring for patients with failing organs and debilitating diseases is enormous. Scientists and clinicians, motivated by the need to develop safe and reliable sources of tissues and organs, have been improving therapies and technologies that can regenerate tissues and in some cases create new tissues altogether. Tissue engineering and/or regenerative medicine are fields of life science employing both engineering and biological principles to create new tissues and organs and to promote the regeneration of damaged or diseased tissues and organs. Major advances and innovations are being made in the fields of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine and have a huge impact on three-dimensional bioprinting (3D bioprinting) of tissues and organs. 3D bioprinting holds great promise for artificial tissue and organ bioprinting, thereby revolutionizing the field of regenerative medicine. This review discusses how recent advances in the field of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering can improve 3D bioprinting and vice versa. Several challenges must be overcome in the application of 3D bioprinting before this disruptive technology is widely used to create organotypic constructs for regenerative medicine.



Allergan to buy Acelity's tissue unit LifeCell for $2.9 billion



December, 2016: Drugmaker Allergan Plc said on Tuesday it would buy LifeCell, a regenerative medicine unit owned by privately held Acelity LP Inc, for $2.9 billion in cash, bringing the number of deals it has made this year to an even dozen. LifeCell makes regenerative tissue products that are commonly used in breast reconstruction procedures and complex hernia surgeries to provide soft tissue support. The products will support Allergan's portfolio of medical aesthetics, breast implants, and tissue expanders, the company said.

Allergan Chief Executive Brent Saunders has described the company's acquisition strategy as being one of "stepping stones." Allergan's deal to sell itself last year to Pfizer Inc for $160 billion was dropped due to a change in tax law. Allergan, best known for its Botox product, said Lifecell's 2016 sales are expected to be $450 million and grow at a mid-single digit rate. It expects the deal to close in the first half of 2017.

Dublin-based Allergan, which was created through the combination of Actavis and Allergan, earlier this year sold its generics business to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, freeing up cash for deals. Allergan has agreed to 12 deals this year, including the $1.7 billion acquisition of Tobira Therapeutics Inc, maker of an experimental treatment for the fatty liver disease, and $639 million acquiring Vitae, maker of an experimental drug to treat psoriasis.



Cardiology & Vascular Segment is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period



Cardiology and the vascular segment are likely to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years, due to the rapidly rising incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases and lifestyle changes. According to the American College of Cardiology, cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounted for 800,000 deaths in the United States in 2017 alone. Among Americans, an average of one person dies from cardiovascular disease, every 40 seconds.



There is a rising number of replacements as well as reconstructive surgeries that have favored the industry growth. Despite various technological advancements in this field, cardiovascular disorders are one of the leading causes of death globally. There are advancements in tissue engineering also that are likely to boost the market growth.



Asia-pacific is Expected to Record a High Growth During the Forecast Period



Asia Pacific regional segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for regenerative medicines. There is also growth in medical tourism that helps to accelerate market growth. Moreover, the growing burden and changing lifestyle is also projected to significantly impact market growth over the forecast period. In Asia, more than 1 in 5 cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke, results from smoking. The Heart Foundation states that CVD is a major cause of death in Australia, with 43,477 deaths attributed to CVD in 2017.



Furthermore, the market is also increasing due to the rising biomaterial-based research, increasing demand for plastic surgeries, a growing number of cancer incidences and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.



There has been a presence of a considerable number of companies that are significantly contributing to market growth. These companies' new product developments, mergers, and acquisitions are some of the strategies undertaken by these companies to strengthen their market presence. Also, there are many companies that are upgrading their product portfolios in order to meet the current demand.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years' data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Global Tissue Engineering Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



