Tissue Engineering Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- The report on Tissue Engineering Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2023. According to the report the global tissue engineering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period of 2017 - 2023.



Tissue Engineering Market: Insights



The global tissue engineering market is anticipated to grow with a healthy rate in the forecast period. Tissue engineering is a combination of cells, suitable biochemical and physicochemical factors to cure or replace biological tissues. Tissue engineering usage tissue scaffold for the synthesis of new tissue for a medical purpose. Owing to its use in various field tissue engineering has gain importance in the last few years.



Increasing Research and Development in Tissue Engineering and Government Funding Contributing to the Growth of the Industry



Advancement and rising use of tissue engineering procedures contributing to market growth. Increasing cases of road accidents, chronic diseases, and trauma injuries are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover increasing research and development in tissue engineering and government funding contributing to the growth of the tissue engineering market. On the other hand, the high cost associated with treatment can hinder the market growth. However, improved reimbursement policies can provide better opportunities for the market.



Tissue Engineering Market: Segmentation



Global tissue engineering market classified by material and application. By material, segment further classified into Nano-Fibrous Material, Biomimetic Material, Composite Material, and Nano-Composite Material. Biomimetic material expected to grow with a high CAGR in the forecast period. By Application market segment into Orthopaedics, Musculoskeletal, and Spine, Cancer, Skin/Integumentary, Dental, Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Cord Blood & Cell Banking, GI & Gynecology.



Tissue Engineering Market: Regional Insight



Geographically, the global tissue diagnostic market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the region followed by Europe. Advanced healthcare facilities, and rising awareness contributing to the growth of these regions. APAC region is anticipated to grow with a healthy rate in the forecast period. Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India, China, and Japan.



Tissue Engineering Market: Competition Landscapes



Some of the key players in the market are Stryker (US), Allergan (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Zimmer (US), Baxter International (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Organovo Holdings Inc (US), Cook Medical (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Acelity (US) and others.



