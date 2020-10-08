Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The ability of tissues of the human body to expand and stretch over time has been researched and documented, in both pathological and physiological situations, throughout medical history. Tissue expansion is a technique utilized, by restorative and plastic surgeons, which cause the body to grow additional bone, skin, and other related tissues. Tissue expansion is done with the help of reconstructive surgeries, which includes the insertion of a silicon balloon under the skin that is gradually filled with carbon dioxide and saline. In other words, tissue expansion is a process which enables the body to develop extra skin to rebuild deformed part of the body. For example, cleft lip surgeries, which are often performed on the pediatric population require tissue expanders.



The global tissue expander market is estimated to grow rapidly due to increase in demand from health care sectors, technological advancements, rising urbanization, and grow awareness regarding tissue expansion. For instance, increase in concern among people regarding their physical appearance has propelled the tissue expander market. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2014, more than 102,250 breast construction procedures were carried out, which reflects the rise of overall 7% from the previous year. In a research conducted by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality between years 2005 to 2013 suggests that the percentage of women undergoing mastectomy procedures has increased by 36%. Increase in number of mastectomy procedures is projected to drive the global tissue expanders market. Additionally, road accidents and burns can result in deformities and severe scaring requiring surgical assistance and treatment. These are projected to increase the number of reconstructive surgeries that require tissue expanders. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the global tissue expanders market. However, rise in cost of the overall treatment, side effects associated with the treatment, lack of skilled professionals, lack of reimbursement policies in developing regions are likely to hinder the global tissue expander market.



The global tissue expander market has been classified based on application, shape, end-user, and regions. Based on application, the global tissue expander market has been divided as breast reconstruction, face and neck reconstruction, forehead skin and scalp reconstruction, and others. The breast reconstruction segment is bifurcated into breast reconstruction and single-stage breast reconstruction. In terms of shape, the market is segmented into rectangular, anatomical, round, crescent, and others. Based on end-user, the global tissue expander market is divided into hospital, cosmetology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



In terms of region, the global tissue expander market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Some of the reasons for domination of this market are well developed healthcare system, proper reimbursement scenario, acceptance of the newly advanced techniques. Additionally, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, maximum number of reconstructive surgeries were carried out in the U.S. Rise in prevalence of breast in the U.S. and Canada has also contributed to the expansion of the market in this region. The market in North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Existence of key players and increasing investments in research & development activities by topmost players and alliance with research institutes are some factors driving the global tissue expander market.



Some of the key players operating in the global tissue expander market are GROUPE SEBBIN SAS,PMT Corporation; Allergan; Sientra, Inc.; Mentor Worldwide LLC; KOKEN CO., LTD.; and Guangzhou Eurosilicone and Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd;



