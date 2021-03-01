Tissue Imaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- tissue imaging market is projected to be worth USD 27.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The tissue imaging market is observing high demand attributed to growing incidence of chronic diseases. The swiftly growing burden of chronic diseases across the globe are fueling the market growth. According to the statics released by WHO (World Health Organization), the burden of chronic diseases is projected to grow by 57.0% by the year 2020 from 2001. Developing nations are expected to be highly impacted, contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases.



Get Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/362



The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global tissue imaging market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market's



Key participants include Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Fluidigm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Biocare Medical, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Nikon Corporation, among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global tissue imaging market on the basis of technology, products, application, end-users, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mass Spectroscopy

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

Digital Pathology

In Situ Hybridization

Immunofluorescence

Others



Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Platforms

Microscopes

Consumables

Software

Accessories



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disease Research

Oncology Research

Infectious Diseases Research

Neurological Disease Research

Cardiovascular Disease Research

Immunological Disease Research

Others

Diagnostics

Oncology Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases Diagnostics

Neurological Disease Diagnostics

Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics

Immunological Disease Diagnostics

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tissue-imaging-market



Regional Segmentation:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific



Report Highlights:



Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global tissue imaging business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Tissue Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Tissue Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing incidence of chronic diseases



4.2.2.2. Growing incidence of infectious diseases



4.2.2.3. Increase in healthcare expenditure



4.2.2.4. Surging demand for early disease detection



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost associated with some imaging techniques



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Tissue Imaging Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Mass Spectroscopy



5.1.2. Immunohistochemistry



5.1.3. Flow Cytometry



5.1.4. Digital Pathology



5.1.5. In Situ Hybridization



5.1.6. Immunofluorescence



5.1.7. Others



Chapter 6. Tissue Imaging Market By Products Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Products Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Platforms



6.1.2. Microscopes



6.1.3. Consumables



6.1.4. Software



6.1.5. Accessories



Continue…!



Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.



Quick Buy tissue imaging Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/362

Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs