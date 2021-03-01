Tissue Imaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Growing incidence of chronic disease is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- tissue imaging market is projected to be worth USD 27.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The tissue imaging market is observing high demand attributed to growing incidence of chronic diseases. The swiftly growing burden of chronic diseases across the globe are fueling the market growth. According to the statics released by WHO (World Health Organization), the burden of chronic diseases is projected to grow by 57.0% by the year 2020 from 2001. Developing nations are expected to be highly impacted, contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases.
The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global tissue imaging market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market's
Key participants include Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Fluidigm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Biocare Medical, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Nikon Corporation, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global tissue imaging market on the basis of technology, products, application, end-users, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Mass Spectroscopy
Immunohistochemistry
Flow Cytometry
Digital Pathology
In Situ Hybridization
Immunofluorescence
Others
Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Platforms
Microscopes
Consumables
Software
Accessories
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Disease Research
Oncology Research
Infectious Diseases Research
Neurological Disease Research
Cardiovascular Disease Research
Immunological Disease Research
Others
Diagnostics
Oncology Diagnostics
Infectious Diseases Diagnostics
Neurological Disease Diagnostics
Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics
Immunological Disease Diagnostics
Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharmaceutical Companies
Research Institutes
Others
Regional Segmentation:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Report Highlights:
Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global tissue imaging business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.
The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).
The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.
The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Tissue Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Tissue Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing incidence of chronic diseases
4.2.2.2. Growing incidence of infectious diseases
4.2.2.3. Increase in healthcare expenditure
4.2.2.4. Surging demand for early disease detection
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost associated with some imaging techniques
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Tissue Imaging Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Mass Spectroscopy
5.1.2. Immunohistochemistry
5.1.3. Flow Cytometry
5.1.4. Digital Pathology
5.1.5. In Situ Hybridization
5.1.6. Immunofluorescence
5.1.7. Others
Chapter 6. Tissue Imaging Market By Products Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Products Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Platforms
6.1.2. Microscopes
6.1.3. Consumables
6.1.4. Software
6.1.5. Accessories
Continue…!
Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.
