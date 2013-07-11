Titan Holdings, Inc., A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Scalada Holdings, Ltd. Announces a Meeting with Colorado Based Mining Company to Recycle Tailings Piles from Its Nevada Gold and Silver Processing Plants

Kowloon, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Titan Holdings, Inc., a Nevada, USA based wholly-owned subsidiary of Scalada Holdings, Ltd. (www.scaladaholdings.net), announced today that a meeting will take place at its Reno, Nevada coporate offices with top level representatives of a Colorado mining company which is eager to establish recycling of tailings pile from the gold and silver mines in northern Nevada.



Two years ago, Titan Holdings, Inc., started tests on its prototype processing plant for the mining of Nobel metals using an adaptation of Scalada Holdings’ Elemental Ionization System (EIS) for water remediation, commonly used in the oil and gas industry, to modify it for gold and silver mining. A March 2013 report by AuRIC Metallurgical Laboratories in Salt Lake City, Utah, established the efficacy of the adaptation pointing to production of approximately 2 ounces per ton at 75% gold and 22% silver.



Tailings are the materials left over after the process of separating the valuable fraction from the uneconomic fraction (gangue) of an ore. There are several types of leftover piles in the various placer and hard rock mining districts across the southwest. Tailings are typically small and range from the size of a grain of sand to a few micrometers, although reports have substantiated gold nuggets of several ounces. If Titan Holdings and the mining company can reach an agreement on the recycling process, it will produce substantial revenue streams for both companies.



As mining techniques and the price of minerals improve, it is not unusual for tailings to be reprocessed using new methods, or more thoroughly with old methods, to recover additional minerals. Extensive tailings dumps of Kalgoorlie / Boulder in Western Australia were among the first to be re-processed profitably in the 1990s by KalTails Mining. Because of the vast experience in environmental issues which Titan brings to the mix, the partnership currently being negotiated also promises to address thoroughly the environmental problems caused by tailings processing and storage.



Scalada CEO Manly Logan, commenting on the meeting, asserted that “While tailings processing is becoming much more profitable, we also plan to keep it environmentally viable.”



About Scalada Holdings, Ltd.

Scalada Holdings, Ltd. is in the business of bringing green solutions to the global marketplace that produce sustainable outcomes through its wholly owned subsidiaries Titan Holdings Inc., a Nevada based environmental company, and Cherokee Holdings, LLC. an engineering firm. Scalada Holdings provides integrated solutions over a wide range of technologies, services and extensive knowledge to allow global institutions to meet their environmental goals.



To learn more about Scalada Holdings Ltd., its wholly-owned subsidiaries, and their business of bringing green solutions to the global marketplace that produce sustainable outcomes, visit www.scaladaholdings.net.



