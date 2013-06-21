Titan Lighting to Open a Physical Store in Houston, TX

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Titan Lighting is set to open its doors on the 1st of Aug, 2013, on 4525 S. Pinemont Dr, STE 114, in Houston, TX.



Established in 1994, Titan Lighting is a family owned business that supplies Lighting and Electrical products to the local Houston Area.



“We strive to insure quality, service and the best prices that will allow us to establish an outstanding list of customers who will continue to use us as their primary source of Lighting Equipment”, said a spokesman for the business.



”We provide all your lighting and electrical needs”, added the spokesperson. Titan Lighting sells ceiling fans, chandeliers, conduits and adapters, doorbell buttons, indoor and outdoor light fixtures, pendant lights, recess cans, smoke detectors, trims, under cabinet lights and wraps. Among the brands sold by Titan Lighting are Volume Lighting, Capital Lighting, Transglobe, Thomas Lighting, Nicor, BRK, Home Enhancements, Kidde and others.



Titan’s light fixture collection includes a Fairfield Antique Iron finish ecru lined shade with nine sockets, measuring 23 ¾” W x 31 ½” H.



The pendants collection includes French-style Florence Bronze with Alabaster Glass and tiered drop crystal accents, by Parisian; as well as a modern Brushed Nickel with clear ribbed glass pendant by Roth.



The shades collection is filled by the colorful Cylindrical Shades in Frit and Etched styles Glass, in a variety of colors which include yellow, red and blue, as well as clear and white. They measure 8” in height and 3” in diameter.



Titan Lighting’s mission of providing low prices is certainly implemented across their websites. Anyone can benefit from a 5% discount on their monthly collection items through their website by using the coupon code “monthly” at the checkout.



Among the products included in the monthly discounts it is possible to find a Vintage Finish Bronze with Antique Gold Chandelier, by Bristol, measuring 26 ½” W x 25” H with five sockets.



Another product included in the monthly discount is an exquisite Pearl Silver three light Chandelier with dazzling alabaster glass, measuring 15.5” H x 17.25” W.



“We promise to offer guaranteed monthly prices that are lower than all of our competitors”, added Titan Lighting’s spokesman.



Titan Lighting

Phone number: 713-349-8090

4525 S. Pinemont Dr STE 114

Houston, TX, 77041

http://www.titanlightinghouston.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TitanLighting

https://twitter.com/TitanLighting