The Titanium-Based alloys market is set to attain a valuation of USD 7.0 Billion by 2026. Titanium is a transition metal with high strength, a unique shiny silver colour, and low density.The applications of titanium-based alloys are widespread in several industries including aerospace, medical & healthcare, energy & power and chemical.



The major driving force for the development of the titanium-based alloys market is the increasing use of titanium in the aerospace and medical & healthcare industry because of multiple product properties. Due to the product's biocompatibility feature, titanium is used widely in the human body, as dental implants, hip and knee implants, pacemaker cases, and craniofacial plates, among others. The increasing investments and rising number of aircraft deliveries are one of the key factors for the growth of the market due to high-temperature properties and high strength to weight ratio.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Titanium-Based Alloys market and profiled in the report are:



Zimmer Biomet, ATI Metals, Dentsply, United Titanium, Inc., TOHO TITANIUM CO., LTD, Invibio, OSAKA Titanium, Wright Medical Group N.V., DSM Biomedical, Heraeus Medical Components, Carpenter Technology, Global Titanium Inc., Allegheny Technologies, among others.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2020-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Alpha Titanium Alloy

Near alpha alloy

Alpha + Beta Titanium Alloy



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Industrial grade

Medical grade

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Aerospace

Energy & Power

Medical & Healthcare

Chemical

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Titanium-Based Alloys market and its competitive landscape.



Regional Analysis



According to the report, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the titanium-based alloys market during the forecast period. This is due to the rising population and the growing number of end-use industries such as oil & gas, automotive, and chemical in emerging economics including Chian and India.



