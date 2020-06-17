Titanium Dioxide Market Growth Opportunities over 2020-2026 : Key Players Are Tronox Holdings, Venator Materials, Lomon Billions, Kronos, Argex Titanium, GRUPA Azoty

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Titanium Dioxide Market to reach USD 27.5 billion by 2026. With titanium dioxide finding uses as a brightening and whitening agent and its application in paints, paper, rubber, food and ceramic industries becoming more pronounced, there are opportunities abound for stakeholders eyeing to expand their penetration. For instance, anatase variety has find its application as a color additive for foodstuffs.



Anatase is being used in sub-coating of confectionary panned goods and in beverages. Further, titanium dioxide is being used with sugar syrup for use in the sub-coating of tableted products.



Factors driving titanium dioxide market growth, Of late, overwhelming use of titanium dioxide in paints and coatings has instilled confidence among manufacturers. Paint films are being pigmented with rutile which are less vulnerable to degradation. Titanium dioxide has been introduced for self-cleaning coatings and antifogging on glass for an array of industries.



Notably, titanium dioxide has been accepted as a food and pharmaceutical additive in the U.S. and has been included in the FDA inactive ingredients guide for oral capsules, dental paste, tablets and in non-parental medicines.



Based on the application spectrum in the titanium dioxide market, the research report bifurcates the segment into Food, Paints & Coatings, Paper & Pulp, Textiles, Plastics & Rubber, Cosmetics, Printing Inks. It provides minute details on the growth drivers, current and predicted market share, expected segment valuation, individual segmental growth rate, and much more.



Considering the product landscape, the report offers an overview of the products across the titanium dioxide market, categorized into Pigmentary, and Ultrafine in terms of market share, segment valuation, current and projected growth rate, development trends, and performance of the segment on the overall market.



Titanium dioxide is widely being used in powder form as pigment for opacity and whiteness. While titanium dioxide is highly sought-after as a bleaching and opacifying agent in porcelain enamels, cosmetic industry has become one of the major recipients of the product.



The regional segmentation covers:



- Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

- North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

- Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

- The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)



Titanium dioxide market is highly concentrated and boasts presence of vivid companies including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA. The research report puts forth details on the sales spectrum of reach of these firms, their strategies to maintain the foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and stance in the global chemical industry.



