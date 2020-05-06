Titanium Dioxide Market Market Outlook to 2030: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Titanium dioxide is naturally occurring mineral like anatase and rutile. The material is basically bright white in color and is mainly used as vivid colorant in collection of applications and wide range of common products. Titanium dioxide also plays an important role in the making of crucial products that we generally use to fight against climate change and in the medical products for prevention of skin cancer. Titanium dioxide is well-known for its ultra-white color and its properties of being UV resistant and ability of scattering light. The substance has several uses in different forms. The common ones include, as a photocatalyst in cements, paints, windows, and tiles for decomposing environmental pollutants, as a white pigment in essential raw materials for coatings and paints, and also have applications in plastics, paper, and pharmaceuticals. Titanium dioxide is also known for its non-reactive and non-toxic, and shining properties that safely enhance the brightness and whiteness of several end-use materials.



With respect to the impact of Covid-19 on titanium dioxide industry, the domain is expected to witness comparatively less demand. Since the material is widely used in paints, coatings, pharmaceuticals, and other essential products, the demand for the same is expected to decrease significantly due to the increased outbreak of corona virus. Especially Germany is predicted to face stronger impact from reduced economic activity since it highly depends on export from China market.



Major Key Players of the Titanium Dioxide Market are:

Huntsman, The Chemours, Cristal, Tronox Limited, and Kronos Worldwide Inc. are the leading players present in this market. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries, NL Industries, Inc. and Argex Titanium Inc are some of the other key players present in this market.



Rising demand from various end use industries such as automotive, construction, plastics, and cosmetics and growing demand for lightweight vehicles are some of the pivotal factors augmenting the market growth.



Titanium dioxide market is driven by growing demand for lightweight vehicles. Owing to stringent norms related to automotive emission control across the globe, increasing concerns regarding fuel efficiency and reduction in carbon footprint, manufacturers are focusing on reducing the weight of the vehicle. Titanium dioxide is used for coating polycarbonate structures which is used in manufacturing of automobiles. It provides stability, scratch resistance, and durability to the product. Globally flourishing automotive industry is expected to favorably impact the demand for titanium dioxide in the coming years.



Major Applications of Titanium Dioxide Market covered are:

Paints & coatings

Plastic

Pulp & paper

Cosmetics and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Titanium Dioxide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Titanium Dioxide market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Titanium Dioxide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Titanium Dioxide with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Titanium Dioxide Market Size

2.2 Titanium Dioxide Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Titanium Dioxide Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Titanium Dioxide Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Titanium Dioxide Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Titanium Dioxide Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Titanium Dioxide Sales by Product

4.2 Global Titanium Dioxide Revenue by Product

4.3 Titanium Dioxide Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Titanium Dioxide Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Titanium Dioxide industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



