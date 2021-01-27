New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) is gaining much popularity in vehicle paints due to its brightness and resilience. Its high refractive index makes it suitable for pigments in vehicles. Titanium dioxide, which is utilized as a filler material in the paper mill industry, has a wide range of application scope in decor papers, decorative foils, and several print-based applications. The product, used in magazine papers, provides gloss, making it more attractive. Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) pigments have the property to scatter visible light and impart opacity, whiteness, and brightness and are used extensively in the coatings sector.



Tayca Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Cristal Global and Lomon Billions Group.



Grade (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Rutile

Anatase



Process (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Chloride Process

Sulfate Process



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Paints and Coatings

Plastics

Pulp & paper

Cosmetics

Others



End-users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Automotive

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Construction

Others



Cosmetics Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Liquid Form

Powder Form

Other



Cosmetics Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Sunscreen

Pressed Powder

Moisturizer

Eye Cosmetics

Nail Enamel

Others



Cosmetics Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



UV Protection

Coloring Agent

Mineral Makeup

Others



With the robust growth of the coatings and paints sector around the world attributed to the surging construction and infrastructural development activities, soaring urban population, progressing economies of several countries, thriving automotive industry, and the rising household expenditure, the requirement for titanium dioxide is expected to soar in the near future. Rising investment for infrastructure development in emerging economies has been a major factor fuelling the demand for anti-corrosion coatings, and hence it is predicted to boost the market growth. Its rising application as a whitening agent in the redecoration market is expected to fuel the industry growth during the forecast period. In the plastics sector, the product is majorly utilized for making masterbatches.



The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market in the coming years. The rising residential and commercial construction industry, along with rising investments in infrastructure development in this region, is expected to propel the demand for Titanium Dioxide (TiO2). Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest titanium dioxide market share over the forecast period. North America is expected to account for a significant titanium dioxide market share owing to strong residential construction growth. Europe is expected to see robust growth due to the presence of several automobile manufacturers in countries like France and Germany.



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Increasing global demand across various end-users

3.1.2. Increasing incidence of skin cancer

3.1.3. Global exporters of beauty, makeup and suntan preparations

3.1.4. Global importers of beauty, makeup and suntan preparations

3.1.5. Cosmetic Sector Share



Chapter 4. Titanium Dioxide Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Titanium Dioxide Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook



Continued...



Thank you for reading our report. In case of further queries regarding the report or inquiry about its customization, please connect with us. We will ensure your report is well-suited to your requirements.