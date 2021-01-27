Titanium Dioxide market (TiO2) is anticipated to grow at a rate of 4.2 percent by 2026
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) is gaining much popularity in vehicle paints due to its brightness and resilience. Its high refractive index makes it suitable for pigments in vehicles. Titanium dioxide, which is utilized as a filler material in the paper mill industry, has a wide range of application scope in decor papers, decorative foils, and several print-based applications. The product, used in magazine papers, provides gloss, making it more attractive. Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) pigments have the property to scatter visible light and impart opacity, whiteness, and brightness and are used extensively in the coatings sector.
Companies considered and profiled in this market study
Tayca Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Cristal Global and Lomon Billions Group.
Reports and Data have segmented the Titanium Dioxide market on the basis of grade, process, application, end-user, cosmetic form, cosmetic products, cosmetics application and region:
Grade (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Rutile
Anatase
Process (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Chloride Process
Sulfate Process
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Paints and Coatings
Plastics
Pulp & paper
Cosmetics
Others
End-users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Automotive
Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverage
Construction
Others
Cosmetics Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Liquid Form
Powder Form
Other
Cosmetics Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Sunscreen
Pressed Powder
Moisturizer
Eye Cosmetics
Nail Enamel
Others
Cosmetics Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
UV Protection
Coloring Agent
Mineral Makeup
Others
Market Drivers
With the robust growth of the coatings and paints sector around the world attributed to the surging construction and infrastructural development activities, soaring urban population, progressing economies of several countries, thriving automotive industry, and the rising household expenditure, the requirement for titanium dioxide is expected to soar in the near future. Rising investment for infrastructure development in emerging economies has been a major factor fuelling the demand for anti-corrosion coatings, and hence it is predicted to boost the market growth. Its rising application as a whitening agent in the redecoration market is expected to fuel the industry growth during the forecast period. In the plastics sector, the product is majorly utilized for making masterbatches.
Regional Landscape
The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market in the coming years. The rising residential and commercial construction industry, along with rising investments in infrastructure development in this region, is expected to propel the demand for Titanium Dioxide (TiO2). Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest titanium dioxide market share over the forecast period. North America is expected to account for a significant titanium dioxide market share owing to strong residential construction growth. Europe is expected to see robust growth due to the presence of several automobile manufacturers in countries like France and Germany.
