Titanium-Jewelry.com Releases New Line of Designer Cobalt Rings by J.R.Yates

Modesto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Leading online retailer Titanium-Jewelry.com is proud to announce the arrival of its newest line in men's cobalt wedding bands, from cutting edge designer J.R.Yates. J.R Yates is the private and exclusive brand created by Titanium-Jewelry, located in Modesto, CA. Titanium-Jewelry.com specializes in modern men's wedding bands made of contemporary metals. In addition to the newly released cobalt rings, other exclusive J.R.Yates designs include lines of jewelry made from a variety of popular contemporary metals, such as the durable tungsten carbide.



J.R.Yates, CEO and Founder of both Titanium-Jewelry.com, and its “bricks and mortar” parent company, Yates & Co. Jewelers, states that he created this new line of men's rings in response to the intense and growing popularity of cobalt chrome. During a recent interview, Yates commented specifically regarding what inspired his new creations when he said, “I really love the variety of modern mens wedding bands that have been, and continue to be available on Titanium-Jewelry.com. But I wanted to create some really interesting yet affordable men's rings in this exciting new metal, cobalt. So we got to work, and as a result we're very proud to release this new line of men's cobalt rings, and add them to our Titanium-Jewelry family.”



These new styles include variations of designs with diamonds, both satin and high polished finishes, as well as sleek and contemporary rope and tread patterns. Yates added that when creating his new line of men's cobalt rings, he took care to include “designs that would appeal not only to those who want a more modern look, but also those who hold fast to more traditional styles.” He went on to say that he meets “many jewelry lovers from both categories, who strongly prefer the look of cobalt over gold, white gold or even platinum.”



Cobalt wedding bands, otherwise known as cobalt chrome wedding bands, have found a captivated audience among lovers of white metal jewelry, such as platinum and white gold. This has been due in part to the rising cost of platinum and gold. Some of the benefits of cobalt are that the metal is completely hypo-allergenic, formulated primarily from the elements cobalt and chromium. The resulting cobalt chrome, will not tarnish against the skin, and is safe for those who normally have difficulty wearing jewelry due to sensitive skin allergies. Further, the color of cobalt is a very bright white, nearly indistinguishable from platinum, but at a fraction of the cost.



About Titanium-Jewelry

Titanium-Jewelry.com is a leading online retailer of the latest styles in contemporary metal, featuring the most fashion forward designs in titanium, palladium, tungsten, and cobalt chrome. Shoppers choose from top designers such as, Edward Mirell, Triton, J.R. Yates, ArtCarved, and Benchmark Wedding Bands, to name only a few. While Titanium-Jewelry takes pride in catering to the fashion forward man, it also features a glamorous line of jewelry for women by Belloria. For those who wish to see the jewelry in person, shoppers are invited to visit their physical store at Yates & Co. Jewelers in Modesto, CA.



Media Contact

J.R. Yates

Founder

http://www.Titanium-Jewelry.com

info@titanium-jewelry.com

3501 McHenry Ave. Ste. F-18,

Modesto, CA 95356

800-370-2646